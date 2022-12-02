Here's what holiday items can and cannot be recycled

The City of Regina is encouraging residents to recycle as much as possible over the holiday season but also be mindful of what can and cannot be put into blue bins.

The city said when it’s time for cleaning up after the holiday season people can reference a checklist of items that are acceptable for blue bins.

Items that are okay are:

Plain non-foil wrapping paper

Paper cards and envelopes

Paper gift bags and boxes

Cardboard boxes

Metal cookie tins

Items that are not suitable for blue bins are:

Foil and glittery wrapping paper

Tissue paper

Padded envelopes

Ribbons and bows

Styrofoam packaging

During the holiday season the amount of waste generated increases by about 25 per cent, according to the city.

If a resident is unsure about what bin to throw an item in, the city said they can look the item up on Waste Wizard.