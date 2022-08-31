Here's what homes you can buy for the average price in Regina

Home prices are dropping in some markets across Canada, but Regina residential properties remain well below the national average price.

The residential benchmark price for homes in Regina rose to $330,600 in July 2022, according to the latest data from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association.

That figure trails well behind the national average price of $629,971.

Here’s a look at what you can buy in Regina around the average price of a home.

Home Style: Bungalow

Price: $329,000

Year Built: 1953

Floor Space: 960 sq. ft.

This four bedroom, two bathroom Lakeview bungalow features an open concept kitchen and living room, along with a gas range, granite counter tops, updated flooring and a renovated four piece bathroom. The basement is renovated, with a rec room, a bedroom and a bathroom.

Home Style: Split level

Price: $329,900

Year Built: 1973

Floor Space: 1577 sq. ft.

Located in the Mount Royal neighbourhood, this renovated home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The main floor features an updated open concept living area and kitchen, with quartz counter tops, a centre island and a dining room. The family room, located on the third level, has lots of natural light and new flooring.

Home Style: Bungalow

Price: $325,000

Year Built: 1953

Floor Space: 841 sq. ft.

Located in Arnhem Place, this bungalow is within walking distance to Wascana Lake. The open concept main floor features a living room, kitchen and a small dining nook. Vinyl plank flooring is present throughout the main floor. The home boasts two bedrooms and one bathroom on the main floor, with another two bedrooms and a bathroom in the basement.

Price: $349,900

Home Style: Bungalow

Year Built: 1986

Floor Space: 1122 sq. ft.

This bungalow, located in the east Regina neighbourhood of Wood Meadows, features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The house was updated in 2022 with vinyl plank flooring, new light fixtures, a new paint job with new baseboards and trim.

