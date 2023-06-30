Here’s what is happening on Canada Day in and around Waterloo region

The first long weekend of the summer is just around the corner, and the tri-cities and Guelph have a full slate of events to ring in the statutory holiday.

This year marks the 156th anniversary of Canada, and while the official day falls on Saturday, the following Monday is being recognized as a holiday.

Canada Day is also one of the few days in which fireworks are allowed to be set off in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge and Guelph.

A full list of fireworks and the regulations in and around Waterloo region can be found here.

Below is a full list of activities this Canada Day in different cities across southwestern Ontario on July 1:

Kitchener

There will be a free concert and fireworks show in Carl Zehr Square starting at 6 p.m. and lasting until 11 p.m.

The concert will feature Steven Lee Olsen, Robyn Ottolini, Owen Riegling and Amanda Kind.

Gaukel Block will also have live entertainment from 4 to 7 p.m.

More information can be found here.

Waterloo

The City of Waterloo will have a free concert, which will be followed by a drone show.

The event begins at 4 p.m. and ends after the drone show at 10:15 p.m.

“The main stage, located in front of the Bandshell in Waterloo Park, will be programmed with local talent for the festival,” the city’s website reads.

According to the city, the artists performing include Transstar, Mandippal, Sam Nabi, Fat Scheid and the Merry Melodies, SHEBAD and Elaquent.

There will also be an art market running from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. offering shopping from 20 local artists booths.

More information can be found here.

Cambridge

On July 1, Cambridge will be celebrating “50 years of Cambridge Canada Day” with a full schedule, including a parade, midway and free concert.

The day will start with a fishing derby for kids and teens starting at 8 a. m.

The parade, which will be in Preston, will begin at 11 a.m. with spectators asked to line up on King Street between Bishop Street and Eagle Street.

In addition, there will be tethered hot air balloon rides from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a minimum donation of $5 required.

The balloon is weather permitting.

Starting around 2 p.m., performers will take to the stage to provide a free concert. It will begin with Living Room For Small, Swagger, Fresh Water Funk, Sarah Smith Full Throttle, The Def Bombs and with SLAVE to the SQUAREwave.

A full list of events can be found here.

Guelph

The Rotary Club of Guelph will be holding fireworks at Riverside Park around 9 p.m.

Brantford

Sass Jordan and Kim Mitchell will be among the performers playing in Brantford, which is followed by a fireworks display at 10:00 p.m. to close the evening.

The Young Canadian Stage and Main Stage will have events starting at noon and lasting throughout the day.

A full schedule of events, including an independent pro wrestling show, can be found by clicking here.

Woodstock

Woodstock will host a full slate of performers starting at 2 p.m. and going until 10 p.m.

“The park will be filled with fun for all ages, showcasing live music, a Canadian Kids Zone, marketplace and food vendors and ending the evening on a bang, with a spectacular fireworks show,” the city’s website reads.

The fireworks are expected to start between 9:30 p.m. and 9:40 p.m.

CENTRE WELLINGTON

Canada Day in Elora will begin with a pancake breakfast starting at 7 a.m. coordinated by volunteer firefighters.

This will be followed by a soap box derby beginning at 8 a.m. and a parade at 11 a.m.

Between noon and 1 p.m., the Elora Lions Club will host a free hot dog lunch, along with live music and the Blue Bonnet Lassies School of Highland Dance.

At 1:30 p.m., the Rotary Club will hold its duck race.

Meanwhile, in Fergus, a dress your pet contest will start at 4:30 p.m.

This will be followed by a full slate of activities, ending with a performance by the Fergus Brass Band at 8:20 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.