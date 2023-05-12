Here’s what it takes to be a 911 dispatcher in Waterloo region

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is hosting an open house on the weekend at their headquarters in Cambridge. But on Friday, CTV got a glimpse of a day in the life of a 911 operator.

“They are the triage for what happens in our police service, so a very vital role that they play,” said Melissa Quarrie, a public information officer with WRPS.

The communications unit on Maple Grove Road is a busy place – they get around 700 calls a day.

“Since COVID has released a little bit, we’re seeing more calls for service,” said Cheryl Starrs, a communications trainer with WRPS.

About 100 of the calls they have to deal with are dropped calls – when people accidentally or unintentionally dial 911. Dispatchers want to raise awareness about how dropped calls can tie up resources.

“An automatic text will go out and then we follow up with a phone call and if we can’t reach anybody, we will call for service for a police officer to attend the area,” said Starrs.

The operators are the first point of contact for all emergencies.

“If it’s medical we will downstream it to ambulance. If it’s fire-related or OPP, we downstream it to them,” Starrs said.

Those looking to be a dispatch at WRPS can meet recruiters at the open house. Staff said one of the most important qualities to have is the ability to work well under pressure.

“Because you’re always handling high priority kind of events, it is for people who really do like that extra adrenaline in their career and like to be challenged,” said Devin Fiegehen, a communications supervisor.

Staff said there are other misconceptions people may have about dispatchers, like the fact that they do not know a caller’s location.

“It’s really incumbent on you when you call 911, to be able to tell us where you are so that we can offer the best assistance and get you the help that you need as soon as possible,” said Fiegehen.

People can attend the free open house on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants can use a 911 simulator, enjoy entertainment, activities for kids and food trucks.