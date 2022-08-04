Here's what motorists need to know about the Queensway closure Aug. 11-15
The city of Ottawa is outlining the ramp closures and detours that will be in effect for the closure of a section of the Queensway for the replacement of the Booth Street bridge.
The Queensway will be closed between Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood from 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 to Monday, Aug. 15 at 6 a.m. for the construction work.
The city warns the work will result in "significant traffic impacts."
Work was originally scheduled for July 14 to 18, but was delayed due to labour disruptions.
The Queensway closure will come as the O-Train is out of service in the evenings between Aug. 12 and 25 for maintenance.
The following on-ramps will be closed on the Queensway:
- O’Connor westbound
- Lyon westbound (ongoing)
- Bronson westbound (ongoing)
- Rochester westbound
- Parkdale westbound
- Maitland eastbound
- Carling/Kirkwood eastbound
- Parkdale eastbound
DETOURS
The city of Ottawa is outlining the detours on the Queensway during the construction.
Westbound
- Westbound motorists must exit the highway at Metcalfe
- Westbound on Catherine Street
- Turn left on Bronson and travel southbound
- Turn right on Carling Avenue and travel westbound
- Take Highway 417 westbound on-ramp from Carling Avenue
Eastbound
- Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Carling/Kirkwood Avenue
- Drive eastbound on Carling Avenue
- Turn left on Bronson Avenue
- Travel northbound to Chamberlain Avenue and turn right
- Continue onto Isabella Street
- Take Highway 417 eastbound on-ramp at Metcalfe Street
OTHER ROAD CLOSURES
The city of Ottawa says the following municipal road closures will be in effect:
- Rochester Street will be closed between Gladstone Avenue and Aberdeen Street from 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 11 to 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15.
- Raymond Street westbound will be closed at Bronson Avenue from 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 11 to 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15
- Booth Street is closed between Daniel McCann Street and Arlington Street. It is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Aug. 25
- Raymond Street is closed between Lebreton Street North and Rochester Street