Here's what motorists need to know about the Queensway closure Aug. 11-15

The city of Ottawa is outlining the ramp closures and detours that will be in effect for the closure of a section of the Queensway for the replacement of the Booth Street bridge.

The Queensway will be closed between Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood from 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11 to Monday, Aug. 15 at 6 a.m. for the construction work.

The city warns the work will result in "significant traffic impacts."

Work was originally scheduled for July 14 to 18, but was delayed due to labour disruptions.

The Queensway closure will come as the O-Train is out of service in the evenings between Aug. 12 and 25 for maintenance.

The following on-ramps will be closed on the Queensway:

O’Connor westbound

Lyon westbound (ongoing)

Bronson westbound (ongoing)

Rochester westbound

Parkdale westbound

Maitland eastbound

Carling/Kirkwood eastbound

Parkdale eastbound

DETOURS

The city of Ottawa is outlining the detours on the Queensway during the construction.

Westbound

Westbound motorists must exit the highway at Metcalfe

Westbound on Catherine Street

Turn left on Bronson and travel southbound

Turn right on Carling Avenue and travel westbound

Take Highway 417 westbound on-ramp from Carling Avenue

Eastbound

Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Carling/Kirkwood Avenue

Drive eastbound on Carling Avenue

Turn left on Bronson Avenue

Travel northbound to Chamberlain Avenue and turn right

Continue onto Isabella Street

Take Highway 417 eastbound on-ramp at Metcalfe Street

OTHER ROAD CLOSURES

The city of Ottawa says the following municipal road closures will be in effect: