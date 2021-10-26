Here's what officials are saying about staying safe this Halloween

Little goblins and ghouls will be knocking on doors across Saskatchewan this weekend for a second pandemic Halloween. Though there aren’t as many public health measures as last year, health officials still have some recommendations on how to stay safe.

The province says trick-or-treaters should stay home if they’re sick and stick to their households instead of going out in groups.

Health officials suggest kids should give each other space when collecting candy at doors and consider modifying their costume to include a face covering.

“If parents can incorporate their masks in a nice way to make it look as part of the costume, maybe it's going to be more acceptable for the kid to walk around with that mask the whole evening,” said Dr. Tania Diener, the medical health officer responsible for immunization, during a press conference on vaccinating children.

If people aren’t feeling well, they should not hand out candy in order to protect young children who have not yet been vaccinated.

For those planning a Halloween party, Diener suggests making sure all attendees are fully vaccinated and says to consider wearing masks if partygoers are going to be in a small area indoors.