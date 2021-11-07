Here's what Ottawa, eastern Ontario travellers need to know about U.S. land border crossing requirements

Canadians will be able to drive into the United States for non-essential reasons on Monday, when the U.S. opens its land and sea borders to fully vaccinated travellers.

It will be the first time since March 2020 that the land border will be open to non-essential travel.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know to cross the U.S. land border.

What you need to cross the U.S. border

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says fully vaccinated, non-citizen travellers at U.S. land ports of entry or a ferry terminal should be prepared to:

Provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Verbally attest to their reason for travel and COVID-19 vaccination status during a border inspection

The U.S. has announced fully vaccinated Canadian travellers will not need to show proof of a negative test before crossing the land border. This is different than U.S. air travel rules, which requires all air passengers two years of age or older to present a negative COVID-19 viral test taken within three days of departure.

The U.S. says all FDA approved and authorized vaccines, as well as all vaccines that have an Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organization will be accepted for travel.

Accepted COVID-19 vaccines, according to the CDC, include

One dose of Janssen/Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer-BioNTech

Moderna

AstraZeneca

What do you need to know about returning to Canada at land and sea border crossings

The Canada Border Services Agency says border measures remain in place for travellers entering or returning to Canada.

Fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada must complete the mandatory pre-arrival molecular COVID-19 test and submit their mandatory information including their digital proof of vaccination through the ArriveCan app or website within 72 hours before arriving in Canada.

The CBSA says Antigen tests (rapid tests) are not accepted.

Day trips to the United States

The Canada Border Services Agency says if you're planning a day trip or overnight trip to the United States, you can take your pre-arrival COVID-19 test before leaving Canada.

"For short trips, that are less than 72 hours, Canadian citizens, people registered under the Indian Act, permanent residents and protected persons travelling to the United States are allowed to take their pre-arrival molecular test before they leave Canada," said the CBSA in a media release.

"If the test is more than 72 hours old when they re-enter Canada, they will be required to get a new pre-arrival molecular test in the United States."

Where can I get my proof of vaccination?

Residents of Ontario and Quebec can download their proof of vaccination from the provincial governments.

Visit the Ontario and Quebec government websites to download your enhanced vaccine certificate.

Where can I get a test for travel in Ottawa and eastern Ontario?

Ottawa's assessment centres no longer provide free COVID-19 tests for the purpose of pre-travel clearance.

Here is a list of private providers offering COVID-19 tests for pre-travel clearance

Riverside Travel Medicine Clinic

PCR test costs $198

411-1919 Riverside Drive, Ottawa

613-733-5553

www.travelclinic.org

Appletree Medical Centres

PCR test costs $175.60 (tax included)

2150 Robertson Rd., Ottawa

356 Woodroffe Ave, Ottawa

1595 Merivale Rd., Ottawa

2573 Baseline Rd., Ottawa

150 Katimavik Rd., Ottawa

225 Preston St., Ottawa

Visit Appletree Medical Group to book online

Immigration Physician Ottawa

PCR test costs $165

1935 Bank St., Ottawa

4289 Innes Rd., Orleans

www.pcrtraveltestontario.com

Shoppers Drug Mart

COVID-19 PCR testing costs $150 plus tax

Check online for locations

Lacroix Medical Clinic

232 Boulevard Saint Joseph, Gatineau, Québec

819-778-1330

Visit cliniquesmedicaleslacroix.com

Med+ Pharmacy in Kingston

PCR test costs $150 + HST

277 Bath Rd., Kingston, Ont.

For more information www.medpluspharmacykingston.com

Dynacare Clinics in Montreal

475, boulevard de la Côte-Vertu, Saint-Laurent, Québec

8560, rue Saint-Hubert, Montreal, Quebec

Border Wait Times

The Canada Border Services Agency updates border wait times on its website. The displayed wait times are updated at least once an hour.

Here is a list of the borders in eastern Ontario

Cornwall, Ont. – The Seaway International Bridge/Three Nations Crossing

Prescott, Ont. – Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge

Lansdowne, Ont. - Thousand Islands Bridge

CAA Travel Tips

CAA Travel Tips