Here's what Ottawa's new police cruisers will look like

The Ottawa Police Service has unveiled its new cruiser design.

Future police cruisers in Ottawa will be dark blue, with white vinyl patterns on the doors.

Ottawa police said in a news release Monday that the two-toned design is "more recognizable" as a police vehicle. Several other municipalities in Ontario have similar designs for police cruisers, including York Regional Police, Halton Regional Police and Toronto Police.

Current Ottawa police cruisers are white with blue stripes along the doors.

The 2024 police budget included $4.8 million for fleet replacement. The Fleet Program, in the 2024 Police Capital Budget, identifies the purchase of 41 new vehicles – 20 police-packaged SUVs, 15 unmarked sedans and/or vans, two motorcycles and four other vehicles (ATVs, snowmobiles, trailers), along with their associated up-fitting.

At an unveiling Monday, police said 75 vehicles with the new design are expected to be on the streets within the next four to five months. Until the rollout is complete, the public will see both the new two-tone and white cruisers on the road over the next four to five years.

Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs told reporters Monday that the redesign is "cost neutral" in that it is included in the upfitting for new vehicles acquired through the Fleet Replacement Program.