Here's what outdoor activities are available in Regina this winter

The City of Regina has tons of outdoor winter activities for residents and visitors of all ages and experience levels to take advantage of this season, including almost 20 tobogganing hills and over 50 skating rinks.

“It’s making the best of what we have here,” said Robyn Barklay, Regina coordinator of cultural development. “We do have great, wonderful sunny days and it’s great for your soul to be outside and experience nature. There’s lots of fun things to do.”

New this year to the city winter strategies, are community fire pits. They made their debut at the 2022 Frost Festival and the city said they were a huge hit.

Residents can find the fire pits at five parks accompanied by other activities.

Gocki Park (Al Ritchie Park Neighbourhood Centre) – 445 14th Ave.

Les Sherman Park – 2404 Elphinstone St.

Mount Pleasant Sports Park – 750 Winnipeg St.

Regent Park – 3600 McKinley Ave.

Ruth M. Buck Park – 6208 Sherwood Park

Some fire tips provided by the city include:

One adult (19+) must be present and in charge of the fire

Use kindling or newspaper to start the fire safely

Do not ignite fire with lighter fluid, gasoline or alcohol

Use your own clean seasoned firewood or manufactured fire logs

Do not use trees or park materials in the fire pit

Have a water source to quickly put out the fire if needed

Put litter in designated receptacles or take it home

TOBOGGANING

The city has designated 19 hills for tobogganing and sledding for residents this year.

A.E Wilson – 6617 8th Ave.

Coventry Park – 20 Coventry Rd.

Dr. Ferguson Park – 129 Brotherton Ave.

Fairchild Park – 5350 Aerodrome Rd.

French Park – 1055 McIntosh St.

Hopson Park – 3100 Rochdale Blvd.

Lakewood Park – 6024 Whelan Dr.

Mount Pleasant – 750 Winnipeg St.

Pascoe Park - Bowl Sledding Hill – 3199 19th Ave.

Plains Minnow Park – 3401 Green Lily Rd.

Prince William Park – 3860 Buckingham Dr.

Queen Elizabeth Jubilee Park – 11 Broadway Ave.

Regent Pool Park – 560 Elphinstone St.

Rick Hansen Optimist Playground – 1010 McCarthy Blvd.

Ripplinger Park – 4070 Chuka Dr.

Ruth M Buck – 6280 Sherwood Dr.

St. Anne Park – 342 Halifax St.

Stewart Russell Park – 1912 7th Ave.

Walker School – 5637 7th Ave.

OUTDOOR SHINNY & PUBLIC SKATING RINKS

There are six outdoor rinks in the city where hockey players can play shinny. They are equipped with lighting so the early darkness of winter does not stop the game early.

Sheldon Williams – 2601 Coronation St.

LeBoldus High School – 2330 25th Ave.

Varsity Park – 2600 Philip Rd.

Al Ritchie Arena – 2201 Edgar St.

Mahon Arena – 130 Brotherton Ave.

Mount Pleasant Park – Winnipeg St. N & 9th Ave.

Residents not wanting to play shinny but go for a skate outdoors may do so at over 50 locations. For a full list, click here.

SPEED SKATING OVAL

At Mount Pleasant Park, an Olympic-sized speed skating oval has been created for public use.

It is open Monday to Friday, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The city asks that no figure skates or hockey sticks are used on the track.

The rink is closed to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

The city’s cross-country ski trail at the Tor Hill golf course is open once again this year.

The 9-kilometre trail has beginner, intermediate and expert areas. The trail is loopy like flower petals to allow less experienced skiers to get off at different intervals, depending on personal fitness.

This year’s trail offers a double wide path with the choice of a skate skiing track or a classic cross-country ski track.

The trail is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

The Regina Ski Club offers over 35 kilometres of Nordic ski trails in and around Regina for all ages.

They offer programs, events and trips for beginner, recreational, competitive and adaptive skiers.

They have also introduced groomed walking trails suitable for fat biking.

For more on where fat biking is allowed and where it is not, click here.

CROKICURL

Crokicurl combines a classic Canadian board game with one of Saskatchewan’s sports, curling.

The game is free for all and can be found at four locations around the city.

Maple Brown Rink – 255 Mikkelson Dr.

Imperial Park Rink – 302 Broad St.

Pat Fiacco Plaza – Victoria Park

Gocki Park (Al Ritchie Arean) – 2201 Edgar St.

The Crokicurl ice will be ready for games starting January 2023.

For those looking to host an outdoor winter picnic, four locations are available by the city.

A.E. Wilson Park/Rick Hansen Playground – 1010 McCarthy Blvd.

Rotary Park – 2650 Regina Ave.

Optimist Park – 1720 Empress St.

Grassick Park – 5325 Dewdney Ave.

The city’s website said they will clear snow from the picnic areas.