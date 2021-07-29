Here's what penalties you may face if you choose to ignore an evacuation order during B.C.'s wildfire season

It's an issue frustrating firefighters during what has already been a challenging wildfire season: people are defying evacuation orders, then needing to be rescued.

Earlier this week, the B.C. Wildfire Service said firefighters have had to be pulled from the front lines at least four times to rescue residents who shouldn't have been home.

This season has been unusually busy, with 1,250 fires reported since the season began, and resources are spread thin as it is.

Those who choose to defy orders often do so to protect their property, whether from the fires themselves or from looters who take advantage of empty homes. Some may also decide to stay home to keep livestock safe, or for other reasons.

In some cases, those who've been rescued appeared to have an escape route, if needed, then found that route blocked suddenly by flames.

In addition to the safety risks, those who choose to ignore the plea can also face penalties, including time behind bars.

B.C. is currently in a provincial state of emergency due to the fires, meaning those caught violating orders can be found in contravention of the Emergency Program Act.

The act outlines offences as those to defy regulations or interfere or obstruct "any person in the exercise of any power or the performance of any duty conferred or imposed under this act."

Similar to what residents of the province saw when B.C. was in a state of emergency over COVID-19 – fines issued for parties, not wearing a mask, and other violations of provincial health orders – until the state is called off, their actions can be considered an offence.

And those convicted can be sentenced to up to a year in prison, the act states.

They can also be fined up to $10,000, or be sentenced to both imprisonment and the fine.

It can be a difficult and emotional decision to leave home when ordered to do so, knowing what one leaving may not be there when they return, but firefighters are urging the public to follow orders anyway to ensure they, and first responders, stay safe.