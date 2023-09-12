Here's what Regina residents will be paying for garbage curbside pickup

Regina residents will be able to choose their annual fee for curbside pickup based on the size of their garbage collection carts.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, residents can choose a 240 litre garbage cart at a price of $193.45 per year, or pay $284.70 for a 360 litre garbage cart, according to a release from the City of Regina.

The funding option is meant to encourage waste reduction, the city said, with those who waste less, paying less.

The fee also includes the 360 litre recycling and 240 litre composting carts.