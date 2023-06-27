Here's what residents need to know about Canada Day in Barrie

The City of Barrie is preparing for Canada Day family-friendly festivities this weekend.

"The City's Canada Day celebrations are always a highly anticipated event and offer a variety of activities for everyone in attendance," said Mayor Alex Nuttall. "This year's events are an important celebration of Barrie's resilience that has been demonstrated over the past few years and bring the community together to kick off the summer season."

The festivities start Saturday in Meridian Place at noon and include live performances, face painting, inflatable games, vendors and a wildlife display from Speaking of Wildlife.

Fireworks will light up the skies over Kempenfelt Bay starting at 10 p.m., weather permitting. The fireworks display will be pushed to Sunday if there is inclement weather.

Barrie Transit will operate an extended Sunday service schedule with late buses leaving the transit terminal after the fireworks on Saturday.

Additionally, Dunlop Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from Maple Avenue to Mulcaster Street for Open Air Dunlop on Saturday.