Here's what's closed in Ottawa due to the trucker protest

CTV News Ottawa looks at what's closed in Ottawa today due to the "Freedom Convoy" protest.

Several businesses have closed their doors this weekend due to the demonstration.

RIDEAU CENTRE

The Rideau Centre and all stores in the mall remain closed on Sunday.

The downtown Ottawa mall closed early on Saturday after reports of hundreds of maskless people congregating inside the mall.

“The safety of our guests, tenants and employees is our priority and out of an abundance of caution, CF Rideau Centre will be closed for the remainder of the day," said Cadillac Fairview in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

A Canadian Press photo showed several people, many without masks on, standing on the first floor of the Rideau Centre warming up during the protest. Several stores had remained closed on Saturday before the mall made the decision to close the building.

GOODLIFE FITNESS

Goodlife Fitness says its Rideau Centre and Queen Street locations will remain closed on Monday morning due to the ongoing demonstration.

"We hope to be able to open these clubs by mid-afternoon on Monday, January 31," said Goodlife in a letter to members.

LCBO

The LCBO says LCBO outlets in the downtown Ottawa area are closed on Sunday.

Here is a list of the stores closed in Ottawa on Sunday:

Rideau Street and King Edward Avenue

Rideau Centre

Nepean and Elgin streets

Bank and Mcleod

Metcalfe and Isabella

Bank and Holmwood (Lansdowne Park)

Wellington and Somerset St. W

Many stores downtown closed early on Saturday.

OC TRANSPO

The city of Ottawa says OC Transpo and Para Transpo service may experience delays today due to the protest.

For information, visit octranspo.com.

There is no mall access between Mackenzie King Station and Rideau Station due to the closure of the Rideau Centre. Entrances to Rideau Station on Rideau Street remain open.

ROAD CLOSURES

The National Capital Commission says Queen Elizabeth Driveway is closed between Laurier Avenue and Pretoria Bridge on Saturday and Sunday.

Intermittent closures are expected on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, Aviation Parkway and Sir George-Etienne-Cartier Parkway this weekend.

The MacKenzie King Bridge westbound is closed westbound between Waller and Elgin streets.

The city said the convoy will occupy several streets in the downtown area around Parliament Hill. You could see traffic impacts on:

Wellington Street

Queen Street

Metcalfe Street

O’Connor Street

Lyon Street

Kent Street

Sir John A Macdonald Parkway

Queen Elizabeth Driveway

Laurier Avenue and Elgin Street around Confederation Park

INTERPROVINCIAL BRIDGES

The Alexandra Bridge is closed until further notice.

Public Services and Procurement Canada say, "out of an abundance of caution and safety due to a planned protest taking place this weekend" the interprovincial bridge connecting Ottawa and Gatineau is closed to vehicular traffic.

There will be lane closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge this weekend due to load restrictions.

Public Services and Procurement Canada says "out of an abundance of caution and safety due to a planned protest" in Ottawa, there will be lane closures on the bridge until further notice.

Health care workers who live in Gatineau have been directed to use the Champlain Bridge to get to work this weekend, and be prepared to show your employee badge.

CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES

Ottawa City Hall and its amenities remain closed to the public on Sunday due to its proximity to the demonstration area.

Amenities closed include the Rink of Dreams and underground municipal parking lot at City Hall.

VACCINATION CLINICS

Ottawa Public Health has closed vaccination clinics in Sandy Hill and Lowertown this weekend due to traffic disruptions.

University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex vaccination clinic will be closed Sunday

Lowertown Public Health Neighbourhood Vaccination Hub at Jules Morin Fieldhouse on Clarence Street East is closed this weekend

The CISSS de l'Outaouais has closed the vaccination clinic at the Palais de Congres on Maisonneuve Blvd. on Saturday and Sunday due to the protest. People who had an appointment will be contacted to schedule another appointment.

OTTAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Ottawa Public Library says the following branches will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Ottawa Public Library Main Branch on Metcalfe Street

Ottawa Public Library Rideau Branch on Rideau Street

Officials say the two branches will reopen at 1 p.m. Monday.

The following branches near downtown Ottawa will remain open

YOUTH SERVICES BUREAU

The Youth Services Bureau says its downtown services and drop-in will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

"Our emergency shelters and transitional housing remain open," said the Youth Services Bureau on Twitter.

Youth in crisis can phone our crisis line 24/7 at 613-260-2360 or connect online at chat.ysb.ca.