Here’s what’s hampering city hall’s efforts to address the local housing crisis

In the midst of London’s housing crisis — the number of building permits issued by city hall in the first six months of this year was down 15.5 per cent compared to the same period last year.

It represents a 32 per cent decrease in the number of residential units compared to the first half of 2022.

But there’s more to the story, according the city staff.

Chief building official Peter Kokkoros told the Planning and Environment Committee that the number of building permits would be slightly ahead of last year’s pace if developers pick up and pay the fees on 29 approved applications.

“With those 29 permits, that’s another 340 units,” Kokkoros explained. “So if we looked at the year to date June numbers, that 685 (units) jump up to 1025.”

In addition, staff are completing an assessment of staffing levels to address ongoing demand as well as the impacts of Bill 23, the More Homes Built Faster Act.

“We have some concerns with the number of a staffing we have. Council has asked us to come back with a report to talk about that,” said Scott Mathers, Deputy City Manager of Planning and Economic Development.

“I’m hoping that we can at least get caught up to last year’s numbers by the end of December,” said Chair of PEC Steve Lehman.

Meanwhile, the committee also acknowledged the amount of uptake by residential property owners who now have as-of-right permission to add a small number of rental units without requiring a zoning amendment.

On Aug. 18, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Community Sean Fraser wrote to Mayor Josh Morgan urging a more aggressive as-of-right policy by increasing the number of permitted units from three to four.

Council approved the change, but on Monday members of the planning committee didn’t support going even further.

They recommended not to direct staff to examine specific neighbourhoods where five or more units may be appropriate on a single property.

“I think we got a lot of work to do to sort out the existing framework that we’ve asked staff to be working on before we start adding to their plate,” said Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis.

Lewis added that many homeowners are challenged by the impact of high interest rates on the financing needed to add rental units to their properties.

“When we’re not even getting significant uptake on three (units) yet, to go to four is one thing, but to stretch it out to five, I think that’s something we can revisit down the road,” Lewis added.

In October, council will receive a progress report on city hall’s commitment to 47,000 new residential units by 2031.