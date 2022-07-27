Here's what's happening at the Queen City Ex

The annual Queen City Exhibition (QCX) is set to be filled to the brim with musical performances, rides, festival foods, and much more from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7 at the REAL District.

MAIN VENUES, ENTERTAINMENT AND SHOPPING

The Midway area of the exhibition is set to feature over 50 rides according to the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL).

Through Aug. 5 to 6, the Brandt Centre will host the Pile O’ Bones Rodeo, set to start at 6:30 p.m. each day.

Family shows at QCX are scheduled to run throughout the week from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. inside Hall A of the Viterra International Trade Centre (VITC). Shows include Paw Patrol, Canine Circus, and Dale K the Hypnotist.

Hall B of the VITC will feature a petting zoo, a milking simulator, an alpaca obstacle course, a blow up horse racetrack, as well as arts and crafts and several interactive agricultural displays. The Farm, as it’s called, will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

Hall C of the VITC will feature the Sports Dome, which includes an Indoor Gold Simulator, Indoor Mini Golf, Nerf Gun sessions and paintball.

The QCX Marketplace is set to include over 50 vendors. It will be open from noon to 8 p.m. in the foyer of the VITC.

CONCERTS

Several entertainers are set to perform at the Original 16 stage in Confederation Park throughout the event. They Include:

Streetheart and the Headpins (Wednesday, Aug. 3)

Jason Derulo and special guest Tesher (Thursday, Aug. 4)

Tim Hicks and special guest Kendra Kay (Firday Aug. 5)

Tenille Arts and Tebey (Saturday, Aug. 6)

Regina Symphony Orchestra and fireworks (Sunday Aug. 7 at 8 p.m.)

All shows are scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m., with exception of Sunday’s event.

SPORTS AND COMPETITIONS

Mosaic Stadium will feature a friendly match between Sutherland AFC U23s and Toronto FC II on Aug 3. Admission to the QCX for Wednesday is included in the ticket price.

Exhibition goers can also watch gamers compete in a SKL E-Sports Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the Harvard’s 620 Studio Lounge in Mosaic Stadium.

The QCX is also set to feature a celebrity mini-doughnut eating contest, including competitive eater, Joey Chestnut. Community leaders and amateur eaters will take part in the event. Participants must reach fundraising targets for the chance to compete against Chestnut.

The contest is in partnership with the Regina Food Bank and its goal is to raise 60,000 meals ($20,000).

The competition is set to take place Friday, Aug. 5 at 5:30 p.m. on the Original 16 stage in Confederation Park.

INDIGENOUS PERSPECTIVES

For the first time, the QCX will feature an Indigenous Village, a venue for educational teachings and daily performances from noon till 8 p.m. in Banner Hall, coordinated by World Champion Hoop Dancer, Terrence Littletent.

The logo for the Indigenous venue was derived from an art piece created by Indigenous artist Brandy Jones.

The name “MOSTOS: Indigenous Village” was created with assistance by REAL’s Elder in Residence, Elder Betty Mckenna. Mostos is Cree for bison.

CONTESTS

REAL is also asking amateur and professional photographers to submit photos and videos that showcase “The best of QCX.”

There will be nine separate photo categories, each with a $300 prize. One photo will be chosen as the best overall and its photographer will be awarded a $2,500 cash prize.

More information about the contest and its prizes can be found on the QCX website.

Fair goers are also asked to participate in a “Best in Food” competition to determine the favourite food of QCX 2022. Participants will be able to vote for food items on @queencityex Instagram stories. The winning vendor will be crowned “Best in Food” on the final day of the exhibition.

MORE INFORMATION

Advance tickets can be purchased at the QCX website or at any Sherwood Coop for a discounted price. Admission is set to increase on Aug. 3 at 12 a.m.

More information about events, prices and activities at QCX can be found here.