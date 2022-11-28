Here's what's happening for the opening day of Agribition in Regina
The 51st edition of the Canadian Western Agribition kicks off Monday in the Queen City.
The largest livestock show in Canada will take over the REAL District only a week after the Grey Cup Festival.
Gate admission is free on Monday, Nov. 28. The festivities are set to begin with the traditional “burning of the brand” and a free pancake breakfast at 10 a.m.
Kicking off the week’s activities are bison and dairy displays, alpaca fleece judging, chore competitions, agriculture seminars as well as demonstrations of all kinds.
The day finishes with the winners circle horse pull auction beginning at 7 p.m. which gives visitors the chance to sponsor the teams competing in the horse pull events during the following days.
More sales, education and rodeo events are planned over the six-day annual running of the agriculture and livestock show.
A full schedule of events can be found on the Agribition official website.
-
West Shore RCMP responds to porch pirates as holiday shopping ramps upMounties on Vancouver Island are warning the public about an increase in thefts from front porches and apartment lobbies as packages begin to arrive ahead of the holiday season.
-
Opening days delayed for Canada's largest and most lucrative lobster fisheriesThe opening days for two of Canada's largest and most profitable lobster fisheries have been delayed because of bad weather.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 35-year-old man after standoff on Barr PlaceSaskatoon police arrested a 35-year-old man following a standoff at a residence on Barr Place on Saturday.
-
High school students create murals to be displayed in BradfordBradford and District High School students are making a lasting impression on their town with oil painting and brushes.
-
-
Bus driver caught speeding and not wearing legally needed glasses near ReginaPolice near Regina caught a bus driver travelling well over the posted speed limit and not wearing their required glasses.
-
How you can help on Giving Tuesday in Windsor-EssexMillions of people around the world, including in Windsor-Essex, use the day after Cyber Monday to support their favourite charities for Giving Tuesday.
-
Windsor police charge four drivers with stunt driving during holiday RIDE programWindsor police issued more than 50 tickets during the service’s first RIDE program of the holiday season.
-
Gas leak forces evacuation of Northern College in TimminsNorthern College in Timmins is closed for the day as officials at the school are dealing with a gas leak.