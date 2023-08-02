Here's what's happening for this year's Queen City Exhibition

Here’s what’s happening during this year’s running of the Queen City Exhibition (QCX).

The fair’s five day events schedule promises to provide an “enchanting experience” for all ages, with four new family friendly rides, along with all the classics.

Running from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, the festival also has a host of highlighted musical performances.

On Thursday, the Original 16 Stage in Confederation Park will feature a performance from Flo Rida at 9 p.m.

Fans of Boys II Men will have their chance to see the legendary R&B group on Friday at the same time.

The James Barker Band is set to perform Saturday – with Finger 11 and Juno award winning rock band Sloan closing out festivities on Sunday.

As for other exciting attractions, the annual Pile O’ Bones Rodeo is set to go ahead on Friday and Saturday – beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Brandt Centre.

In the “Family Zone” – located in the International Trade Centre Hall B – kids can be treated to the canine circus, Doo Doo The Clown, story time with Bluey the Dog as well as the MegaBounce.

The yearly attraction of the QCX Eating Contest will once again feature competitive eater Joey Chestnut.

The mini-donut eating contest raises funds for the Regina Food Bank, with the event raising $63,540 last year.

The trade centre will also feature the marketplace, Beyond Van Gogh – The Immersive Experience, Indigenous Village and much more.

A full schedule of the festivities for QCX can be found here. Gates open at noon daily and close at 11:30 p.m.

While the QCX is intended to be all fun and games, some may notice that the security measures in place are a little more extensive this year to avoid incidents, including a clear bag policy and patdowns.

“We’re asking people to give yourself a little more time. You will see it delay things but we’ve gone to wanding and full patdowns for everybody,” said Tim Reid, CEO of REAL District.

Another possible concern is the heat. Saskatchewan is currently experiencing some very hot temperatures, which has been taken into account by event organizers.

“Our water bottle policy is that you have the ability to bring in and fill," Reid said. "The Brandt Centre will remain open all week long, so if you’re seeking shelter and you just want quiet, we’re reminding people that the Brandt Centre is available” Reid said.

While guests are inside cooling off, they can catch Terence Littletent, world renown hoop dancer sharing his talents with the crowd.

Littletent expressed that events like this are a great opportunity to share Indigenous culture with people from all backgrounds.

“We have reconciliation and the teachings of it, and to have Indigenous people here sitting with non-Indigenous people. As I’m here, I panned out and saw all the different nationalities sitting together enjoying the show,” he said.

Littletent will be performing daily at 2 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.