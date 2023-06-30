Here's what's happening in Regina on Canada Day

As we head into the Canada Day long weekend, several activities and events are set to take place around Regina.

Here are some of the things you can do to celebrate July 1 in the Queen City.

WASCANA PARK

Celebrations in Wascana Park will begin with a free pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

There will be a Regina Public Library (RPL) family fun zone, including local performances on the RPL Family Stage from 12 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The family fun zone will also host police cars, fire trucks, face painting, and other entertainment for children and families to enjoy, all taking place in front of the legislative building.

There will also be a main stage with entertainment beginning at 1:20 to 9:45 p.m., leading up to the headliner, Cory Marks.

The Wascana Park celebrations will also have food trucks and vendors, as well as a Strongman competition, and will culminate with fireworks, which will begin around 10 p.m.

For more information on the festivities, click here. For a map, click here.

There will also be a 3 kilometre and 5 kilometre run taking place beginning at 9 a.m. Both will start and finish between Wascana Lake and the Queen Elizabeth II Flower Gardens on Walter Scott Way.

For more information or to register, click here.

For those looking to catch an outdoor movie, "Lightyear" will be playing at 8:45 p.m. at Gooshill Park.

ROAD CLOSURES

Beginning at 9 p.m., there will be a road closure at Albert Street between College Avenue and Regina Avenue.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) reminds drivers not to park illegally or stop in the road to watch the fireworks.

People should be aware of higher amounts of traffic and pedestrians around the park, and should leave early and be patient with others, RPS said.

GOVERNMENT HOUSE

The Government House will be hosting a Canada Day Celebration from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Festivities will include a main stage with local performances, face painting, a bouncy castle, and other entertainment for people to enjoy.

For more information, click here.

BUFFALO MEADOWS

On July 1 and 2, Buffalo People Arts Institute will be hosting a traditional powwow and festival at Buffalo Meadows, 1400 block of Athol Street.

There will be a pipe ceremony and powwow on July 1, and a pipe ceremony, mini carnival, and entertainment festival on July 2.

CITY SERVICES

Civic offices will be closed on Canada Day.

Regina Transit service will follow the Sunday route schedule.

The Northwest leisure centre will be closed for maintenance; the Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Fieldhouse and Lawson Aquatic Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and outdoor pools will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Parking meters will not be in effect.

Garbage and recycling will be picked up as normal.