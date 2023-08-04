Here's what's open and closed in London the Civic Holiday Monday

With the second long weekend of the summer finally here, Londoners are making plans for how they want to spend time with friends and family.

As a statutory holiday, some businesses and city services will be operating but others won’t be, so here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Civic Holiday Monday.

OPEN

Free recreational programs put on by the City of London at local community centres and pools, including swimming, badminton, pickle ball, open gym, aquafit, arts and crafts, and more (a full list of activities can be found on the city’s website)

Outdoor pools and spray pads

City-operated golf courses

London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)

Most LCBO locations (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)

All Beer Store locations (414 Wharncliffe Rd. S. is drive-thru only)

Grocery stores (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)

Pharmacies (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)

The Factory

Storybook Gardens

East Park

Boler Mountain

London Children’s Museum

Restaurants, bars and breweries (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)

White Oaks Mall (open at reduced hours)

Masonville Mall (open at reduced hours)

Westmount Shopping Centre (open ay reduced hours)

London Ribfest (11a.m. until 9 p.m.)

CLOSED