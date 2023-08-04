Here's what's open and closed in London the Civic Holiday Monday
With the second long weekend of the summer finally here, Londoners are making plans for how they want to spend time with friends and family.
As a statutory holiday, some businesses and city services will be operating but others won’t be, so here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Civic Holiday Monday.
OPEN
- Free recreational programs put on by the City of London at local community centres and pools, including swimming, badminton, pickle ball, open gym, aquafit, arts and crafts, and more (a full list of activities can be found on the city’s website)
- Outdoor pools and spray pads
- City-operated golf courses
- London Transit (operating on a holiday schedule)
- Most LCBO locations (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)
- All Beer Store locations (414 Wharncliffe Rd. S. is drive-thru only)
- Grocery stores (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)
- Pharmacies (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)
- The Factory
- Storybook Gardens
- East Park
- Boler Mountain
- London Children’s Museum
- Restaurants, bars and breweries (check online or call ahead for specific hours of operation)
- White Oaks Mall (open at reduced hours)
- Masonville Mall (open at reduced hours)
- Westmount Shopping Centre (open ay reduced hours)
- London Ribfest (11a.m. until 9 p.m.)
CLOSED
- No garbage or recycling pickup
- Banks
- Government offices
- Canada Post offices and mail pickup/delivery
- EnviroDepots
- London Police Services Reporting Centre
- Most London Public Library branches (excludes the Central Library branch located at 251 Dundas St., call ahead or check online for specific hours of operation)