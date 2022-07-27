Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Colonel By Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the closures and schedule changes on Colonel By Day in Ottawa.
OC Transpo
- O-Train Line 1 will operate on a reduced weekday schedule on Monday
- OC Transpo buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, with increased frequency on busy routes. Select trips on Routes 61,63 and 75 will be extended to/from Gatineau during peak periods
- For more information, visit octranspo.com.
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
- The city of Ottawa says there will be no collection of green bins, recycling or garbage on Colonel By Day. Collection will be delayed by one day all week.
- The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Monday
City of Ottawa services
- Ottawa's 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only
- The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive, 255 Centrum Boulevard and the city's Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on Monday
- The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed on Monday
Recreational and cultural services
- Beaches, wading pools and splash pads will be open, weather permitting
- Visit the city of Ottawa's website for information city of Ottawa facilities
- No summer camps or swimming lessons are scheduled on Monday, Aug. 1
- Most city of Ottawa art centres and museums will be closed on Monday
- City Hall Art Gallery and Karsh-Masson Gallery will be closed on Monday
- Shenkman Arts Centre and Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe are closed on Monday
- The city of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 will be closed on Monday
Ottawa Public Health
- Visit the Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine page for vaccination clinic hours and availability
- Visit the Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 Testing page for testing centre and care clinic hours and availability
- The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine Booking Line will be closed on Monday
- The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed
- The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence St. will be closed.
- Dental clinics will be closed.
Other city of Ottawa Services
- All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday
- All municipal child care centres will be closed on Monday
Ottawa Malls
All Ottawa malls, grocery stores and stores are permitted to open on Monday.
Here is a look at mall hours
- Bayshore Shopping Centre – open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Billings Bridge Shopping Centre – open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Carlingwood Shopping Centre – open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Place d'Orleans shopping centre – open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Rideau Centre – open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- St. Laurent Centre – open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tanger Outlets – open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Beer Store
Select Beer Stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Here is a look at the Beer Store locations open in Ottawa on the holiday
- 1860 Bank St.
- 1984 Baseline Rd.
- 548 Montreal Rd.
- 515 Somerset St. W.
- 3500 Fallowfield Rd.
- 499 Terry Fox Dr.
- 2276 Tenth Line Rd.
Museums
For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- The Diefenbunker open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Diefenbunker is closed on Monday.