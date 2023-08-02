Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Colonel By Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at schedule changes on the August Civic Holiday on Monday, known in the city as Colonel By Day.
Transit Services
- OC Transpo will operate on a special Colonel By Day schedule on Aug. 7, 2023.
- Bus service will operate on a Saturdayschedule, with enhanced service on Routes 25, 63, 74, and 85. Select trips on Routes 61, 63, and 75 will be extended to or from Gatineau in peak periods.
- Updates on O-Train Line 1 and R1 status are available at octranspo.com/alerts.
- Line 2 bus service will operate on a Saturday schedule from 6:30 a.m. to midnight.
- Rural Shopper Route 301 will run.
- Customers are encouraged to use the Travel Planner to plan their trip or to visit the Schedules & Maps section of the OC Transpo website.
- OC Transpo Customer Service (613-560-5000) will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 7.
- OC Transpo’s Customer Service Centre located at the Rideau Centre will be open on:
- Friday, August 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, August 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- OC Transpo Lost and Found at Heartwood House will be closed on Monday, Aug. 7.
- Para Transpo:
- Para Transpowill operate a holidayservice. Regular scheduled trips on Monday, Aug. 7 will be automatically cancelled. Customers can book trips for Colonel By Day between Monday, July 31, and Friday, August 4, by using My Para Transpo or calling 613-560-5000.
- The reservations phone line will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The trip information and cancellation phone line will be open from 6 a.m. to 12:30 am.
- Para Transpo customers can also text 57272 (5-PARA) to connect with Customer Service Representatives for information and cancellations.
- The Taxi Coupon line will remain open.
- For more information on Colonel By Day service, visit octranspo.com or call 613-560-5000. You can also connect with OC Transpo through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Client Service Centres
- The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Please visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.
- The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive and 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed.
- The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed.
- The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed.
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
- There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Monday, Aug. 7. The pick-up will take place on Tuesday, August 8. In addition, the collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.
- Residents can sign up to receive collection reminders and service alerts by email or phone call at ottawa.ca/CollectionCalendar.
- Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Collections of multi-residential recycling containers, bulky items and green bins will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.
- The Trail Waste Facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Parking
- All City parking regulations and restrictions apply.
Recreation and cultural services
- Many indoor and outdoor pools, wading pools and arenas, as well as recreation and community centres will be open and operating on a modified schedule. Please check the facility’s pages on ottawa.ca for closures or schedule changes.
- Some regular public swims may be cancelled on short notice due to a shortage of lifeguards. It is recommended you confirm by checking with the facility before leaving home.
- All art centres, theatres, galleries, archives and museums will be closed on Monday, Aug. 7.
- Mooney’s Bay, Britannia and Petrie Island beaches will open on Monday, Aug. 7 with lifeguard supervision from noon to 7 p.m. Splash pads will also be open.
Ottawa Public Health
- Visit the COVID-19 Vaccine page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.
- Visit the ParentingInOttawa web page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.
- The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.
- The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence Street will be closed. The Site mobile van will operate from 5 to 11:30 p.m.
- The Ottawa Public Health Information Centre and the COVID-19 booking line will be closed.
- Dental clinics will be closed.
- The Parenting-In-Ottawa drop-ins will be closed.
Municipal child care services
- All municipal child care centres will be closed.
Library Services
- All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday, Aug. 7. Virtual services, loans and programs can be accessed on the Ottawa Public Library website.
Ottawa Malls
All Ottawa malls, grocery stores and stores are permitted to open on Monday.
Here is a look at mall hours:
- Bayshore Shopping Centre – open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Billings Bridge Shopping Centre – open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Carlingwood Shopping Centre – open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Place d'Orleans shopping centre – open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Rideau Centre – open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- St. Laurent Centre – open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tanger Outlets – open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Beer Store
Select Beer Stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Here is a look at the Beer Store locations open in Ottawa on the holiday:
- 1860 Bank St.
- 1984 Baseline Rd.
- 548 Montreal Rd.
- 515 Somerset St. W.
Wine Rack
The majority of Wine Rack locations in Ottawa will be open on Monday.
For information on store hours, visit www.winerack.com.
LCBO
Most LCBOs will be open Aug. 7.
Visit https://www.lcbo.com/ to find store hours for LCBO locations in Ottawa on the holiday Monday.
Museums
For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- The Diefenbunker open Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Bytown Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed on Mondays.