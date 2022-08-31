Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day.

OC TRANSPO

OC Transpo bus service, O-Train Line 1 service and O-Train Line 2 service will operate on the new Fall Sunday schedule on Monday.

Special weekend service to summer destinations will operate, with service to:

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum on Route 25

Petrie Island on Route 139

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum on Route 185

Use OC Transpo’s Travel Planner to plan your trip.

Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service on Monday. Regular bookings for Sept. 5 will be automatically cancelled.

CLIENT SERVICE CENTRES

The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive, 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City's Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on Monday

The Business Licensing Centre on Industrial Avenue will be closed on Monday

The city's 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only

GREEN BIN, RECYCLING AND GARBAGE COLLECTION

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Monday. Collection will be delayed by one day all week.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular collection day. Multi-residential bulky items, recycling, and green bin collection scheduled for Monday will be collected on Tuesday.

The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Monday

CITY SERVICES

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday

All municipal child care centres will be closed

Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed

Dental clinics will be closed

The Parenting in Ottawa drop-ins will be closed

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS AND TESTING

Visit the Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.

Visit the Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 Testing page for testing centre and care clinic hours and availability.

RECREATION AND CULTURAL SERVICES

Some city of Ottawa indoor pools, arenas, recreation and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules. Check ottawa.ca for details

Beaches are no longer supervised by lifeguards and wading pools are closed for the season

Splash pads are open across Ottawa

The City Hall Art Gallery and the Karsh-Masson Gallery will be closed on Monday

The city of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 will be closed

MALLS

All malls in Ottawa will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Rideau Centre - check the mall's website for hours of operation on Labour Day .

Tanger Outlets will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Businesses in the ByWard Market, at Lansdowne Park and in the Glebe are permitted to open on Labour Day.

GROCERY STORES

Farm Boy at Rideau Centre is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Labour Day

Loblaws on Isabella Street will be open on Labour Day

Loblaws on Rideau Street will be open on Labour Day

Metro Glebe grocery store on Bank Street is open Labour Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BEER STORE

The following Beer Store outlets are open on Labour Day

1860 Bank St.

1984 Baseline Rd.

548 Montreal Road

515 Somerset St. West.

3500 Fallowfield Road

499 Terry Fox Drive

2276 Tenth Line Road

MUSEUMS

