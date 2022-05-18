Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Victoria Day long weekend.
OC Transpo
- OC Transpo bus service and the O-Train will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.
- Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service on Monday
- For more information, visit octranspo.com.
The city of Ottawa reminds families that children aged seven and under ride for no charge every day.
Client Service Centres
- The city of Ottawa's 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters on Victoria Day
- The Client Services Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive, 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City's Provincial Offences Court will all be closed on Monday.
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
- There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection in Ottawa on Monday. Collection scheduled for Victoria Day will be collected on Tuesday, May 24 and collection will be delayed by one day all week.
- The Trail Road Waste Facility will be open on Monday
Recreation and cultural services
- Ottawa's pools, arenas and recreation and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules. Check with the facility directly for details
- The Shenkman Arts Centre and Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe will be closed on Monday
- The city of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 will be closed on Victoria Day
Other city services
- All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday
- All municipal child care centres will be closed on Victoria Day
- The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic will be closed
Grocery stores
The following Ottawa grocery stores will be open on Victoria Day
- Loblaws on Isabella Street open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Loblaws on Rideau Street open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Farm Boy in the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Metro Glebe on Bank Street will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Shopping Centres
- Rideau Centre will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tanger Outlets will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bayshore Shopping Centre, Carlingwood Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre and Place d'Orleans will be closed on Monday.
Beer Store
The following Beer Store locations in Ottawa will be open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 1860 Bank Street
- 1984 Baseline Road
- 548 Montreal Road
Museums
For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Victoria Day Monday
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Closed on Monday
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Closed on Monday.
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
- The Diefenbunker open Friday, Saturday and Sunday