Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over Easter weekend

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the schedule changes in Ottawa for Easter weekend.

CITY OF OTTAWA SERVICES

OC Transpo

OC Transpo bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday and on a reduced weekday schedule on Monday.

The O-Train will operate on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday and a regular weekday schedule on Monday

For route information, visit octranspo.com

Para Transpo

Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service on Friday, Sunday and Monday

Regular bookings on Friday and Monday are automatically cancelled

Regular bookings on Sunday are not automatically cancelled, and customers are reminded to suspend regular bookings if they do not need their trip.

Client Service Centres

The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive, 255 Centrum Boulevard and the Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Dr. will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The city's 311 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside Green Bin, recycling or garbage collection on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. There will be no multi-residential recycling container and green bin collection on Friday.

The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Friday, Saturday and Monday.

Other city services

Ottawa Public Library Branches will be closed on Friday, Sunday and Monday

All municipal child care centres will be closed

The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed

Recreation and cultural services

Pools, arenas and recreation and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules over Easter weekend.

Most art centres and museums will be closed on Friday and Monday. Facilities may have reduced hours for Saturday and Sunday. Please check with the centre or museum directly for details.

Shenkman Arts Centre is closed on Friday and Monday

Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe will be closed all weekend

The City of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 will be closed all weekend

Ottawa malls

Bayshore Shopping Centre will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The mall is open Saturday and Monday

Billings Bridge Shopping Centre will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The mall is open Saturday and Monday

Carlingwood Shopping Centre will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The mall is open Saturday and Monday

Place d'Orleans will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The mall is open Saturday and Monday

Rideau Centre will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The mall is open Saturday and Monday

St. Laurent Centre will be closed Friday and Sunday. The mall is open Saturday and Monday

Tanger Outlets will be closed on Good Friday and Sunday. Tanger Outlets will be open on Saturday and Monday.

MUSEUMS IN OTTAWA

