Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over New Year's
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and Jan. 2.
Transit services
- OC Transpo is running on a holiday schedule until Jan. 6.
- For information on schedules for OC Transpo buses and the O-Train, visit octranspo.com.
New Year's Eve schedule
- OC Transpo will operate on a Saturday schedule on Saturday, with additional service on busy routes. O-Train Line 1 (The Confederation Line) will run until 2 a.m.
- OC Transpo buses, the O-Train and Para Transpo will be free on New Year's Eve from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Parking
The city of Ottawa says parking will be free at the following lots from 4 p.m. on Saturday to 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
- Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Avenue West
- ByWard Market Garage at 70 Clarence Street
- Dalhousie Garage at 141 Clarence Street
Garbage and recycling
- Curbside and multi-residential green bin, recycling, garbage and bulky item collection will take place on the regular scheduled day. Collection will not be delayed due to Christmas or New Year's Day.
- The Trail Waste Facility will be closed on Sunday.
City of Ottawa services
- Ottawa City Hall, the Client Service Centres at Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive, 255 Centrum Boulevard and the Provincial Offences Court will be closed on Jan. 2.
- The Business Licensing Centre on Industrial Avenue will be closed on Jan. 2.
- The City's 3-1-1 Contact Centre is open for urgent matters only
- The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic will be closed on Jan. 2.
- Ottawa Public Health dental clinics will be closed on Sunday and Monday
- All municipal child-care centres will be closed on Monday
- All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Sunday. Library branches normally open on Saturday will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Recreation and cultural services
- Pools, arenas and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules during the holiday season, including public swimming, fitness and public skating facilities. Please check ottawa.ca for schedules.
- The Shenkman Arts Centre will be closed Sunday to Tuesday
- The Box Office at Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe is closed until Jan. 9.
- Archives Branches will be closed until Monday.
Malls
- Bayshore Shopping Centre: Closed Jan. 1. Open Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open on Jan. 2.
- Billings Bridge Shopping Centre: Closed Jan 1. Open Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open on Jan. 2.
- Carlingwood Shopping Centre: Closed Jan. 1. Open on Saturday and open on Jan. 2.
- Place d'Orleans: Closed Jan. 1. Open Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open on Jan. 2.
- Rideau Centre: Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Jan. 1, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 2.
- St. Laurent Centre: Closed Jan. 1. Open on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Jan. 2.
- Tanger Outlets: Closed Jan. 1. Open on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Jan. 2.
Grocery stores
The following grocery stores will be open on New Year's Day
- Loblaws on Isaballa Street – open New Year's Day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Loblaws on Rideau Street – open Jan. 1 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Whole Foods at Lansdowne – open Jan. 1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
All other grocery stores in Ottawa are closed on Sunday.
LCBO and Beer Stores
All LCBO and Beer Stores will be closed on Sunday.
All Beer Stores will close at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature will be open on New Year's Eve and Jan. 2. Closed on New Year's Day.
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum Open daily this weekend
- Canada Science and Technology Museum Open daily this weekend
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum Open daily this weekend
- Canadian War Museum Open New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Closed Jan. 2.
- Canadian Museum of History Open New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Closed Jan. 2.
- National Gallery of Canada Open daily this weekend
- The Diefenbunker Open New Year's Eve. Closed Jan. 1.