Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo bus service and O-Train Line 1 will operate on a Sunday schedule on Friday and on a reduced weekday schedule on Monday.

Visit octranspo.com to plan your trip.

OC Transpo Customer Service (613-560-5000) will be open during regular hours all weekend

Para Transpo will operate on a holiday schedule. Regular scheduled trips will be automatically cancelled on Friday and Monday

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Friday and Monday. Friday's collection will take place on Saturday, while Monday's collection will take place on Tuesday. (All other collection will be delayed by one day next week)

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day

The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ottawa Client Service Centres

The City's 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only.

The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive and 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City's Provincial Offences Court will be closed on Friday and Monday

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed on Good Friday and Monday

Recreation and cultural services

Some indoor pools, arenas as well as recreation and fitness centres will be open, operating on a modified schedule. Please check ottawa.ca for details

Most city of Ottawa art centres and museums will be closed on Friday and Monday

City Hall Art Gallery and the Karsh-Masson Gallery will be closed on Friday and Monday

The city of Ottawa Archives, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and the Ottawa Sports Hall of Fame will be closed on Friday and Monday

Other city of Ottawa services

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Good Friday, Sunday and Monday

All municipal child care centres will be closed on Friday and Monday

The Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic, Site program and Ottawa Public Health Information Centre will be closed on Friday and Monday

Malls

Bayshore Shopping Centre will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The mall will be open on Saturday and Monday

Billings Bridge Shopping Centre will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The mall will be open on Saturday and Monday

Carlingwood Shopping Centre will be closed on Friday and Sunday. The mall will be open on Saturday and Monday

Rideau Centre will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The mall will be open on Saturday and Monday

Place d'Orleans will be closed on Good Friday and Sunday. The mall will be open on Saturday and Monday

St. Laurent Centre will be closed on Good Friday and on Sunday. The mall will be open on Saturday and Monday

Tanger Outlets will be closed on Friday and Sunday. Stores at Tanger Outlets will be open on Saturday and Monday.

Grocery stores

Grocery stores in Ottawa will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Check with your grocery store for the hours of operation.

Stores will be open on Saturday and Monday.

LCBO and Beer Stores

All LCBO and Beer Stores will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Museums