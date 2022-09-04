Here's what's open and closed in Toronto on Labour Day
Labour Day marks the end of summer vacation for many, especially those returning to school.
If you are looking to do something fun as a last hurrah to summer, here's what you need to know about what's open and closed on Monday.
WHAT'S OPEN
Most tourist attractions including the CNE, Canada's Wonderland, the CN Tower, the Ontario Science Centre, Ripley's Aquarium, the Royal Ontario Museum, Casa Loma, the Art Gallery of Ontario and the Toronto Zoo.
Some malls including the Eaton Centre, Square One, Vaughan Mills, Toronto Premium Outlets, and Pacific Mall.
Most movie theatres
Select Beer Store locations
Some grocery stores (make sure to call ahead or check hours online)
GO Transit is operating on a Sunday schedule, and the TTC will be running on a holiday schedule.
WHAT'S CLOSED
Government offices
Banks
Post offices
Libraries
LCBO
Most grocery stores
Most malls (Yorkdale, Scarborough Town Centre, Fairview Mall, Dufferin Mall, Sherway Gardens)