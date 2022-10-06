Here's what's open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving Monday

Thanksgiving is right around the corner.

Whether you have plans with your loved ones or are taking some time for yourself, there will be a slew of businesses that will be closed on the statutory holiday.

Here is a list of what will be open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving Monday.

WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY?

Loblaws, T&T Supermarkets, No Frills, and Fortino’s encourage customers to refer to their local store’s holiday hours prior to shopping, as they may vary

Farm Boy stores at College & Bay, Harbourfront, Newmarket, and Yonge & Silver Maple will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the Bronte location will be open an hour earlier at 8 a.m.

Pusateri’s at 1539 Avenue Rd. will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and its Yorkville location will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CF Markville, CF Eaton Centre, and Square One Shopping Centre will be open starting at 11 a.m., and Toronto Premium Outlets will be open at 9:30 a.m.

Various Wine Rack stores throughout the GTA will be open, with some open as late as 11 p.m.

All Cineplex movie theatres will remain open and running on regular schedules

All five City-run golf courses will be open and will offer holiday rates for players

Allan Gardens and Centennial Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Ripley’s Aquarium and the CN Tower will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

High Park’s zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., but the roads within the park will be closed

Casa Loma will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and their spooky Legends of Horror program goes from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Riverdale Farm will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The AGO and the ROM will both be open at 10:30 a.m.

The TTC and Go Transit will both be running on their Sunday service schedule

Toronto’s ferries to the Islands run as scheduled on holidays but it ends on Oct. 10. The first trip to Ward’s Island leaves the city at 6:30 a.m., Centre Island at 8:30 a.m., and Hanlan’s Point at 9 a.m.

City-run COVID-19 vaccine clinics, and pop-up clinics across Toronto will be running as usual, and will be offering the new Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster

Most Rexall stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., though it will depend on the location

Shoppers Drug Mart encourages customers to refer to their local stores’ holiday hours beforehand

WHAT’S CLOSED ON MONDAY?