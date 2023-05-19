Here’s what’s open and closed in Waterloo region and Guelph on Victoria Day

The long weekend that many consider to be the unofficial start of summer is here, which means there will be some closures around Waterloo region and Guelph.

For those who want to light off fireworks to celebrate, Victoria Day is one of the few occasions where pyrotechnics are allowed with some restrictions, but there are specific rules and regulations that differ across the region.

Those rules and regulations can be found here: https://kitchener.ctvnews.ca/here-are-the-rules-for-lighting-fireworks-in-your-city-or-town-1.5968428

Here is all the information you need for what is open and closed on Monday, May 22 :

MALLS:

CF Fairview, Conestoga Mall and Cambridge Centre and Stone Road Mall are all closed on Monday.

LIBRARIES:

• All Region of Waterloo libraries will be closed

• All Kitchener libraries will be closed

• All Waterloo libraries will be closed

• All Cambridge Idea Exchanges will be closed

GROCERY AND LIQUOR STORES:

• The Beer Store will have select stores open, including some in Waterloo region and Guelph. A ful list of which ones will be open can be found here

• LCBO stores will be closed

• Most big chain grocery stores, such as Loblaws, Walmart, Food Basics and Costco, will be closed, but some select locations will be open on Monday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION:

• In Waterloo region, waste, recycling, green bin and yard waste will see regular curbside waste collection

• There will be no curbside waste collection in Guelph on Victoria Day

TRANSIT:

• Grand River Transit will operate on its holiday schedule

• Guelph Transit will be operating on its holiday schedule

• GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule

MOVIE THEATERS:

• Most movie theatres in Waterloo region will be open on the holiday

MUSEUMS:

• Region of Waterloo Museums are open, with regular business hours

WHAT ELSE IS CLOSED?

• All regional administrative offices

• Most community centres

• Sleeman Centre

• River Run Centre

• All recreation, sports, and community centres in Guelph

A full list of events happening in Waterloo region this long weekend can be found by clicking here.