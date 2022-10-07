Here’s what’s open and closed in Waterloo region for Thanksgiving Monday
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and with it comes closures as people take time to spend the day with families.
Whether you plan to spend time with loved ones, friends or use the long weekend to relax, a slew of government buildings and private businesses will be closed for the holiday.
Thanksgiving will be held on Oct. 10 this year.
CTV News Kitchener has a guide for you to see what is open and what is closed this Thanksgiving.
WHAT’S CLOSED?
Government buildings
Public Libraries
Banks
Schools
Post Offices
Community Centres
Beer Stores and LCBOs
Budd Park in Kitchener
Pools
Some restaurants will be closed, but it’s best to call ahead of time to confirm.
TheMuseum
All arenas aside from Activa
Lyle S Hallman walking track
Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery
WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY?
The City of Kitchener will keep Arenas open for Thanksgiving
Some grocery stores will be open, however, the hours may change and customers are encouraged to contact the store
Cineplex movie theatres will remain open
CF Fairview Park and Conestoga Mall will be open with reduced hours.
In Waterloo, RIM Park will open at 4 p.m. for regular programs
Albert McCormick Community Centre will open at 4:30 p.m. for ice rentals
Doon Valley and Rockway Golf Courses will be open during regular hours on Monday, Oct. 10.
Oktoberfest Parade
Grand River Transit (GRT) will operate on a holiday service for the Thanksgiving holiday. Holiday service is noted on all route schedules. A number of routes will not see service.
More information on what’s open and closed can be found by visiting the City of Kitchener, City of Cambridge and City of Waterloo websites.