Here’s what’s open and closed in Waterloo region for Thanksgiving Monday

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and with it comes closures as people take time to spend the day with families.

Whether you plan to spend time with loved ones, friends or use the long weekend to relax, a slew of government buildings and private businesses will be closed for the holiday.

Thanksgiving will be held on Oct. 10 this year.

CTV News Kitchener has a guide for you to see what is open and what is closed this Thanksgiving.

WHAT’S CLOSED?

Government buildings

Public Libraries

Banks

Schools

Post Offices

Community Centres

Beer Stores and LCBOs

Budd Park in Kitchener

Pools

Some restaurants will be closed, but it’s best to call ahead of time to confirm.

TheMuseum

All arenas aside from Activa

Lyle S Hallman walking track

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY?

The City of Kitchener will keep Arenas open for Thanksgiving

Some grocery stores will be open, however, the hours may change and customers are encouraged to contact the store

Cineplex movie theatres will remain open

CF Fairview Park and Conestoga Mall will be open with reduced hours.

In Waterloo, RIM Park will open at 4 p.m. for regular programs

Albert McCormick Community Centre will open at 4:30 p.m. for ice rentals

Doon Valley and Rockway Golf Courses will be open during regular hours on Monday, Oct. 10.

Oktoberfest Parade

Grand River Transit (GRT) will operate on a holiday service for the Thanksgiving holiday. Holiday service is noted on all route schedules. A number of routes will not see service.

More information on what’s open and closed can be found by visiting the City of Kitchener, City of Cambridge and City of Waterloo websites.