Here's what's open and closed in Windsor on Easter Monday

Between the provincial 'emergency brake' and Easter weekend, you may be wondering what services remain open. The following is a list provided by the City of Windsor.

City of Windsor offices closed as of Friday and will remain closed on Monday. The next City Council meeting will be on Monday, April 19.

The 311 Customer Contact Centre is closed on Monday and reopens with reduced hours on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m, but are available online.

The 211 Call Centre remains open on Monday.

Garbage and recycling collection will not take place on Monday, delaying it by one day. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections will not be delayed. See their website for more information.

Public drop-off and household chemical waste depots at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and E.C. Row will be closed Monday, returning to their spring hours, Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The WFCU Centre COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be closed Monday. Visit WEVax for more information.

No parking enforcement remains on Monday, but the municipal ticket payment offices will be closed. Ticket payments can be made online.

Transit Windsor will be operating on the current regular enhanced Saturday schedule on Monday. Regular hours resume at the customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information visit the City of Windsor website.