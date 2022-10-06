Here's what's open and closed Thanksgiving Monday

Here's a look at what's open and closed this Thanksgiving holiday Monday.

OPEN MON, OCT. 10

Select restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies

Tanger Outlet Mall in Cookstown will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CLOSED MON., OCT. 10

Banks

Government offices, including municipal

Recreational and community centres

Canada Post

Schools

Public libraries

Most malls, including Georgian Mall, Bayfield Mall and Kozlov Mall in Barrie

LCBOs and Beer Stores

Canada’s Wonderland

CURBSIDE COLLECTION

Garbage collection will proceed as usual on Monday for County of Simcoe residents. All County waste facilities are closed.

Elsewhere, there will be no garbage pickup on Monday in Barrie or Orillia, with collection pushed back a day.

TRANSIT

Barrie Transit - no service

Orillia Transit - no service

Midland Transit - no service

Simcoe County LINX - no service

GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule