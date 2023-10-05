iHeartRadio

Here's what's open and closed Thanksgiving Monday


Here's a look at what's open and closed this Thanksgiving holiday Monday.

WHAT'S OPEN

  • Select restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies
  • Simcoe County Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tanger Outlet Mall in Cookstown will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHAT'S CLOSED

  • Banks
  • Government offices, including municipal
  • Recreational and community centres
  • Canada Post
  • Schools
  • Public libraries
  • Most malls, including all in Barrie
  • LCBOs and Beer Stores
  • Canada’s Wonderland

CURBSIDE COLLECTION

Garbage collection will proceed as usual on Monday for County of Simcoe residents. All County waste facilities are closed.

In Barrie and Orillia, there will be no curbside collection on Monday. Collection is pushed one day due to the holiday.

TRANSIT

Barrie Transit - no service
Orillia Transit - no service
Midland Transit  - no service
Simcoe County LINX  - no service
GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule

BARRIE DOWNTOWN PARKING

Downtown on-street parking is not enforced on statutory holidays, but waterfront parking is always enforced.

