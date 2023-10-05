Here's what's open and closed Thanksgiving Monday

Here's a look at what's open and closed this Thanksgiving holiday Monday.

WHAT'S OPEN

Select restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies

Simcoe County Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tanger Outlet Mall in Cookstown will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHAT'S CLOSED

Banks

Government offices, including municipal

Recreational and community centres

Canada Post

Schools

Public libraries

Most malls, including all in Barrie

LCBOs and Beer Stores

Canada’s Wonderland

CURBSIDE COLLECTION

Garbage collection will proceed as usual on Monday for County of Simcoe residents. All County waste facilities are closed.

In Barrie and Orillia, there will be no curbside collection on Monday. Collection is pushed one day due to the holiday.

TRANSIT

Barrie Transit - no service

Orillia Transit - no service

Midland Transit - no service

Simcoe County LINX - no service

GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule

BARRIE DOWNTOWN PARKING

Downtown on-street parking is not enforced on statutory holidays, but waterfront parking is always enforced.