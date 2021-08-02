iHeartRadio

Here's what's open and closed this Civic Holiday

Here's a look at what's open and closed for the Civic Holiday.

What's open on Monday:

  • Georgian Mall, Tanger Outlets, Vaughan Mills Mall, Upper Canada Mall, Orillia Square
  • Canada's Wonderland
  • Costco
  • Beer Store
  • Some LCBO stores with reduced hours
  • Some restaurants
  • Some pharmacies. Search for local pharmacies and clinics here

 

What's closed on Monday:

  • Most banks
  • Public libraries
  • Federal, municipal and provincial buildings
  • Post offices

 

Transit services for Monday:

  • Barrie Transit will run according to the regular Sunday service schedule
  • Orillia transit - no service
  • Midland - no service
  • Simcoe County LINX - no service
  • GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule

 

Waste Collection for Monday:

  • Barrie - No curbside collection
  • Orillia - No curbside collection
  • Simcoe County - waste facilities closed with collection occurring
