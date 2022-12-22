Here's what's open and closed this holiday weekend
The holiday season has arrived, which means schedules change during the holidays.
Here's a look at what's happening across the region.
Christmas Day - Sun., Dec. 25
What's open
- Some restaurants and pharmacies. You can search for local pharmacies and clinics here
- Movie theatres
- What's closed
- Most businesses
- Most banks, government buildings and post offices
- LCBO and Beer Stores (be mindful that store hours may be shortened on Christmas Eve, Sat., Dec. 24)
- Georgian Mall, Orillia Square Mall, Tanger Outlets, Vaughan Mills
Transit services
- Barrie Transit will have no service
- Orillia Transit will have no service
- Midland Transit will have no service
- GO Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule
Boxing Day - Mon., Dec. 26
What's Open
- LCBO
- Most Beer store locations, including four in Barrie (Blake Street location is closed), Alliston, Newmarket, Huntsville, Orillia
- Restaurants and other businesses
Mall hours
- Georgian Mall will open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Orillia Square Mall will open at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tanger Outlets will open at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills Mall will open at 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
What's closed
- Most banks, government buildings and post offices
Transit services
- Barrie Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule with an early 7 a.m. start
- Orillia Transit will have no service
- Midland Transit will have no service
- GO Transit will be running on a Saturday schedule
City of Barrie Services
City of Barrie waste collection is unchanged during the week of Dec. 26.
Remember to place materials curbside by 7 a.m. and do not place them on the snowbank.
Christmas trees are collected weekly during January on regular waste collection days.
The landfill closes at noon on Sat., Dec. 24, and reopens Wed. Dec. 28.
All recreational centres in Barrie are closed at noon on Christmas Eve and closed for Christmas and Boxing day.
