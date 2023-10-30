Here's what should and shouldn't go in your green bin
Residents in the City of Barrie are encouraged to utilize their organics bin to reduce the amount of waste headed to the landfill, but do you know what can and can't disposed of in the green container?
ACCEPTED ITEMS
- All food scraps and leftovers
- Meat, bones, rice and dairy products
- Vegetables and fruits
- Pastas, breads
- Cooking oils and grease
- Coffee grounds and filters, tea bags
- Microwave popcorn bags
- Dryer lint, dust
- Hair, pet hair
- House plants
- Soiled newspaper, paper towels
- Paper plates, napkins, tissues
- Paper egg cartons
- Fast food drink trays
- Paper cups
- Popsicle sticks, toothpicks
- Wood wine corks
- Wood ashes (cold)
- Dried flowers
- Pumpkins, garden fruit & vegetable waste
- Eggs and eggshells
- Muffin paper cups
Organics cards can't exceed 45 pounds for each collection.
Diapers and pet waste are not acceptable for the organics bins, along with these items:
- Plastic bags or biodegradable bags
- Hygiene products
- Kitty litter
- Yard waste
- Medical waste (bandages, gauze)
- Recyclables
- Construction and demolition waste
- Sod, soil or rocks
- Vacuum bag and contents
- Ceramics
- Drinking straws
- Styrofoam
- Treated wood
- Hazardous waste
- Dead animals
- Textile
Bins with unacceptable items will not be emptied on collection day.
Residents can pick up green organics bins free at city facilities, including recreational centres and the landfill on Ferndale Drive North.
Residents can exchange damaged bins at the landfill for free.
Once collected, organic waste is taken to a facility where it is turned into compost.