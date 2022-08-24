Here's what the average restaurant tip percentage is across Canada

Canadians are tipping their servers and bartenders more compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a survey conducted by Restaurants Canada.

The survey, which was distributed to 1,500 Canadians in April 2022, revealed when dining out at a table service restaurant, 44 per cent of respondents were tipping a higher percentage of their bill compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the standard tip for table service across Canada was around 15 per cent prior to the pandemic, it has crept closer to 20 per cent in most provinces since 2020. As of April 2022, Canadians tip 17.6 per cent on average, according to Restaurants Canada. The survey was not distributed to the territories.

James Rilett, Restaurants Canada's central vice president, attributes the increase to a change in the public’s perception of service work.

“People realize or have now realized how hard restaurant employees work. They want to recognize that, especially now that you see that there's a labour shortage, and the staff is working that much harder,” Rilett previously told CTVNews Toronto.

Here’s how attitudes toward tipping compare across provinces in 2022, according to Restaurants Canada.

BRITISH COLUMBIA

In British Columbia, where the minimum hourly wage is $15.65, the survey found 45 per cent of respondents said they tip more when dining out compared to before the pandemic. As of April 2022, the average diner in British Columbia tips 17 per cent of the bill.

ALBERTA

In Alberta, where the minimum hourly wage is $15, the survey found 34 per cent of respondents said they tip more when dining out compared to before the pandemic. As of April 2022, the average diner in Alberta tips 17.5 per cent of the bill.

SASKATCHEWAN

In Saskatchewan, where the minimum hourly wage is $11.81, the survey found 43 per cent of respondents said they tip more when dining out compared to before the pandemic. As of April 2022, the average diner in Saskatchewan tips 14.9 per cent of the bill.

MANITOBA

In Manitoba, where the minimum hourly wage is $11.95, the survey found 43 per cent of respondents said they tip more when dining out compared to before the pandemic. As of April 2022, the average diner in Manitoba tips 14.9 per cent of the bill.

ONTARIO

In Ontario, where the minimum hourly wage is $15, the survey found 53 per cent of respondents said they tip more when dining out compared to before the pandemic. As of April 2022, the average diner in Ontario tips 18.9 per cent of the bill.

QUEBEC

In Quebec, where the minimum hourly wage for service industry workers is $11.40, the survey found 39 per cent of respondents said they tip more when dining out compared to before the pandemic. As of April 2022, the average diner in Quebec tips 17 per cent of the bill.

NEW BRUNSWICK

In New Brunswick, where the minimum hourly wage is $12.75, the survey found 35 per cent of respondents said they tip more when dining out compared to before the pandemic. As of April 2022, the average diner in New Brunswick tips 16.3 per cent of the bill.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, where the minimum hourly wage is $13.70, the survey found 35 per cent of respondents said they tip more when dining out compared to before the pandemic. As of April 2022, the average diner on Prince Edward Island tips 16.3 per cent of the bill.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, where the minimum hourly wage is $13.35, the survey found 35 per cent of respondents said they tip more when dining out compared to before the pandemic. As of April 2022, the average diner in Nova Scotia tips 16.3 per cent of the bill.

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

In Newfoundland and Labrador, where the minimum hourly wage is $13.20, the survey found 35 per cent of respondents said they tip more when dining out compared to before the pandemic. As of April 2022, the average diner in Newfoundland and Labrador tips 16.3 per cent of the bill.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Hannah Alberga