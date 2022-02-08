Here's what the B.C. government identified as priorities in the 2022 throne speech

British Columbia's New Democrat government is promising to introduce a long-term economic plan to deliver a “fairer, greener economy” as it begins a new legislative session.

Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin read the speech from the throne in the legislature on Tuesday outlining the government's agenda as politicians return for a spring sitting expected to continue until June.

The government says in its speech that its new economic plan is the result of provincewide consultation with residents who say they want shared economic growth.

It says the government will work to implement a plan that makes the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples a core principle of every decision it makes.

“It will not be easy and we have a long way to go,” the speech says.

The government promises to tie minimum wage increases to the rate of inflation and says it will introduce a cooling-off period on home purchases to protect buyers in a volatile housing market.

The government says it will create a new ministry to ensure economic activity aligns with environmental objectives.

The new ministry will focus on B.C.'s commitment to reconciliation in consultation and co-management of land and resources that were envisioned in the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, it says.

The government also promises to bring in new anti-racism legislation during the upcoming session.

The speech comes two weeks ahead of the government's budget, which is expected to include a financial accounting of last fall's floods and mudslides that devastated communities, farms and highways throughout southern B.C.

“If people are not feeling the benefits of a growing economy, then we can't say it's working,” the speech says. “In the coming days your government will release a new vision for building a strong economy. To help solve big challenges, like inequality and climate change, with growth that is inclusive and sustainable.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.