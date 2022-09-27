Here's what the BC Liberal Party may change its name to

The BC Liberal Party may campaign under a new name in the next election, with members expected to vote on a potential alternative later this year.

The party announced Tuesday it's considering becoming BC United, calling the name "a fresh alternative" that demonstrates its "longstanding commitment to unity."

The possibility of a name change was announced in June when party delegates voted to launch a consultation process. At the time, two thirds of delegates voted in favour of considering a new name, the party said.

More than 2,000 name suggestions were made in the three months that followed.

Party vice-president Caroline Elliot said one of those names was "The Falconeers," though BC United was by far the most popular.

"I want to thank all the members who have taken part in the process so far, and I urge them to participate in the vote when the time comes later this year," BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon said in a news release.

"I’ll personally be voting in favour of changing the party name, and I’m hopeful our members do too."

The BC Liberals are not affiliated with the federal Liberal party, which is something Falcon and others have previously said can cause confusion among voters.

"What we're going for is something absent of partisan affiliations and focusing on what we can do to make life better for British Columbians," explained Elliot in an interview with CTV News.

Yet, the party is home to federal Conservatives and Liberals.

Gerald Baier, who is an associate professor of political science at the University of British Columbia, pointed out the prime minister is a flashpoint, particularly with the "levels of vitriol that people have for Justin Trudeau right now."

"So the (Liberal) name is not toxic, but it's semi-toxic for for some of the supporters that they'd be ... going after," Baier added.

Even if the name change is approved, the party said it'll be introduced "strategically and responsibly," noting it doesn't "control the timing of the next election."

A party vote is expected before the end of the year and details on that process will be released in the coming weeks. Every member of the party will get to vote on whether the name is changed to BC United or kept as the BC Liberal Party.

The party held a majority in the legislature from 2001 to 2017. That year, they won 43 of 87 seats but did not form the government due to a confidence and supply agreement between the BC NDP and BC Greens.

The party lost more ground during the 2020 election, slipping to just 28 seats.

Falcon, who won the leadership race earlier this year, promised to renew and rebuild the party in a “root-to-branch” process, which included the consultation on a new name.

He recently booted long-time MLA John Rustad from caucus after the Nechako Lakes representative questioned climate science.

The NDP's Ravi Kahlon tried to link Falcon to the previous Liberal cabinets he served under and said regardless of a name change, his party would make sure the public knew the Liberal leader's record.

"So I see this as a bit of an attempt to change his history and change the path of his party," Kahlon told reporters.

On social media, some are comparing the proposed new name to a soccer team. Elliot said she doesn't mind.

"People like sports, for one thing," she said. "But more importantly, politics is a team sport."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy