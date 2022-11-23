Here's what the Emergencies Act inquiry heard from the public about the 'Freedom Convoy' protests

The Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to end last winter's "Freedom Convoy" protests began Wednesday with a presentation on the public feedback received.

As part of the inquiry, the commission sought feedback from Canadians between Aug. 18 and Oct. 31. The commission asked members of the public to share their experiences, views, and observations around the circumstances that led to the invocation of the Emergencies Act as well as the measures taken to deal with the emergency situation.

As a result, the commission received nearly 9,500 written submissions from "a broad spectrum" of Canadians.

Here are some highlights from the feedback, as it was presented, and anonymized by commission council.

ON COVID-19 AND CONVOY'S SENSE OF HOPE

"[…] I made the informed decision to not obtain a covid vaccine. Due to that choice, I endured months of persecution, intimidation and segregation. It seemed like there was no end to how far the government would go to force vaccines upon people and I worried about our future. We even considered fleeing the country. Finally, there was a glimmer of hope that came with the rise of the freedom convoy." - A member of the public

"I have never felt so proud to be a Canadian in my life!" - Protester

"My experience with fellow citizens during that time was unlike anything I have ever experienced. Our bond was the love we had [for] Canada and true democracy. We simply asked to have a conversation with our Prime Minister. No violence or malicious intent to anyone […]. I was moved by the kindness and respect displayed by these fellow Canadians." – Protester

ON THE IMPACTS OF PROTEST ON THE COMMUNITY

"[…] There was a truck parked at Bank and Laurier Street. I was roughly 6 feet from the side of the truck, and wearing a mask, when he activated the train horn. I clearly remember the pain I felt inside of my skull. I temporarily lost my vision. This may be the precise blast which caused the severe tinnitus."- Community member

"I have participated in many protests. I have also lived through dozens of Ottawa protests that I was not involved in. Some I support, some I oppose. I accept that at times there is mischief and public disobedience, but never have I seen or experienced so many people commit crimes and endanger others for their political opinions." - Community member

"I am a 65-year-old retired high school […] teacher who relies on my [volunteering] shifts at the Museum to remain active, both physically and mentally. The prolonged COVID shutdown of the Museum was difficult for me and the ensuing Protest exacerbated the personal impact." - Community member

ON 'DOUBLE STANDARD' DEALING WITH PROTESTS

"The point which I found most egregious was the Canadian government never did communicate directly with the protesters. Every other protest groups of any scale has had some form of direct communication publicly displayed attempt to show good faith on behalf of the Canadian Government. These groups such as indigenous encampment, women’s rights and BLM then dispersed having been heard. This opportunity for a peaceful resolution was never presented by the government. As a bystander it was as if the Canadian Government was provoking a fight for self-serving reasons." - Member of the public

"Seeing elected officials use this disgrace as a means to build political credit was atrocious." -Community member

"I felt abandoned by all levels of government and by the police and have not regained that trust." - Community member

"The premier [of Ontario…] only took action when Toyota and GM raised concerns about the blockade at the US border. I work in automotive manufacturing and my plant was directly affected by this blockade. Delays in delivery of auto parts or even empty bins came very close to shutting us down. At least the border blockade was eventually lifted before that became a reality. What was more serious was the total failure of the provincial government to deal with the blockade in Ottawa. This should have been handled entirely by the province, but instead was cravenly handed off to the federal government which should not have been responsible for it." - Community member

ON USE OF EMERGENCIES ACT AND THE IMPACT

"When the emergency act was evoked and passed into the House of Commons, I was overwhelmed with fear. Would my bank account be frozen because I had shared videos of the convoy on my social media? I went to the bank and emptied my account. Would I be arrested for attending the convoy in Ottawa? I decided not to wait and see, I fled Canada […]. What happened at the convoy and the emergency act being evoked has changed forever the way I see Canada, this country does not feel like home anymore. I am always living in fear of the retribution of my not supporting the Trudeau government. When they evoked the Emergency Act they showed me that no law, constitution or charters is above them, the law offers me no protection." - Protester

"The Emergencies Act brought forth by the Government of Canada was not needed. The government wrongly implemented the Emergencies Act. I and many others around me no longer trust federal government in anything they say or do. It has changed my thinking towards government. They have lost my trust in them and it may take many years to re-establish that trust." - Member of the public

"We felt on the edge of sanity until the Emergencies Act finally came in, and suddenly things happened… Our police would not have ended it this as quick. We kept hoping the federal government would enact that step because this protest should never ever, ever have gotten away with the outright lawlessness and disregard for fellow citizens. This lack of action has forever changed our country for the worse, shaken our confidence… The Emergency Act was absolutely necessary. We also believe it was ended quickly showing there was no intent to abuse its power. It was the reason we finally got some relief." – Community member

ON THE IMPACT TO CANADA'S IMAGE

"I came to Canada as an immigrant and am now a Canadian citizen, always very proud to see the Canadian flag flying anywhere in the country or the world. Now, when I see it on the backs of trucks, I shudder. Quite frankly it reminds me of the black flags flying on Taliban trucks. Even when the flag is simply flying over an official office, it gives me an unpleasant feeling. It has ruined my enjoyment of such a simple symbol of Canada." - Member of the public

"I want my [Canadian] flag back!" - Community member

"[…] there is now a stain on the reputation of Canada as a peaceful, welcoming, law-abiding nation." - Member of the public

"The government lost a great deal of respect, not only in Canada, but also around the free world." - Member of the public