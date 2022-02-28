Here's what the expiry of Saskatchewan's public health order means for you

Saskatchewan residents no longer have to wear masks indoors or self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19, as of Monday.

The province’s remaining public health orders expired on Monday at 12:01 a.m.

Under those orders, masks were required in public indoor spaces. Residents were also required to self-isolate for five days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Public Health still “strongly recommends” self-isolation for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.

The province said businesses, workplaces and event organizers may request that customers, visitors, staff and students wear masks, but it will not be mandatory.

“It is important that everyone is kind and respectful of individuals’ choices,” the government said on its website.

Effective today, Monday, February 28, all COVID-19 public health orders in Saskatchewan have ended.



For information on living with COVID-19, including rapid test kit locations, visit https://t.co/rPtJT6xUrt pic.twitter.com/GJD5YL7Wli

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab advised the public to be cautious as health orders are removed, especially around those who are high risk.

“Sometimes it may be someone in class or you are visiting someone that’s immune suppressed or has other risk factors, just being extra careful around them. I will still keep my best mask and wear it in crowded, indoor locations if it’s not with people I’m usually with," he said.

The province’s proof of vaccination or negative test policy was lifted on Feb. 14.