Here's what the upcoming Papal is expected to cost

The upcoming Papal visit will cost millions of dollars. Here’s a look at how those costs break down.

Government of Alberta

The province is expected to spend up to $20 million. As part of the visit, numerous road and site infrastructure improvement projects are underway.

In Lac Ste. Anne:

Road improvement and paving projects

  • RR 35 between Highway 633 and Saint Anne Trail (SAT) – subgrade repair and overlay
  • RR 40 between Highway 633 and SAT – subgrade repair and overlay
  • RR40 between SAT and 150m north – widen gravel road
  • SAT between RR35 and RR40 – subgrade repair and overlay
  • RR33 – selective subgrade repair
  • Various intersection improvements and highway patching on routes surrounding Edmonton and Lac Ste. Anne
  • County road maintenance (grading, calcium, brushing, culvert maintenance)
  • Building a 4 km pedestrian trail

Site infrastructure improvements

  • Building a concrete trail to the lake, concrete pad by the lake, gravel and a concrete pad inside the shrine, parking lot and lane paving
  • Upgrades of stations at the cross, gazebo at the lake, confessional and shrine
  • Gravel roads and lots
  • Site upgrades for water, electrical and sewage tank
  • Langford Park – gravel bus stop pads
  • Villeneuve Airport – access construction and gate installation

In Maskwacis:

Road improvement and paving projects

  • Old Schoolhouse Road from Highway 611 to near the Ermineskin Elementary School
  • Roads within Maskwa Park
  • Agriplex Road from Old Schoolhouse Road to the Panee Road
  • Cemetery Road from Old Schoolhouse Road to the Cemetery
  • Parking lot of Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Catholic Church

 

City of Edmonton

Edmonton is contributing $1 million in-kind towards the visit, including the use of Commonwealth Stadium. This does not include the cost of policing and security.

Federal Government

The federal government will spend $35 million or more on the visit.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton

The archdiocese says it will be fundraising $15 to $18 million for the visit.

