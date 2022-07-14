Here's what the upcoming Papal is expected to cost

The upcoming Papal visit will cost millions of dollars. Here’s a look at how those costs break down.

Government of Alberta

The province is expected to spend up to $20 million. As part of the visit, numerous road and site infrastructure improvement projects are underway.

In Lac Ste. Anne:

Road improvement and paving projects

RR 35 between Highway 633 and Saint Anne Trail (SAT) – subgrade repair and overlay

RR 40 between Highway 633 and SAT – subgrade repair and overlay

RR40 between SAT and 150m north – widen gravel road

SAT between RR35 and RR40 – subgrade repair and overlay

RR33 – selective subgrade repair

Various intersection improvements and highway patching on routes surrounding Edmonton and Lac Ste. Anne

County road maintenance (grading, calcium, brushing, culvert maintenance)

Building a 4 km pedestrian trail

Site infrastructure improvements

Building a concrete trail to the lake, concrete pad by the lake, gravel and a concrete pad inside the shrine, parking lot and lane paving

Upgrades of stations at the cross, gazebo at the lake, confessional and shrine

Gravel roads and lots

Site upgrades for water, electrical and sewage tank

Langford Park – gravel bus stop pads

Villeneuve Airport – access construction and gate installation

In Maskwacis:

Road improvement and paving projects

Old Schoolhouse Road from Highway 611 to near the Ermineskin Elementary School

Roads within Maskwa Park

Agriplex Road from Old Schoolhouse Road to the Panee Road

Cemetery Road from Old Schoolhouse Road to the Cemetery

Parking lot of Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Catholic Church

City of Edmonton

Edmonton is contributing $1 million in-kind towards the visit, including the use of Commonwealth Stadium. This does not include the cost of policing and security.

Federal Government

The federal government will spend $35 million or more on the visit.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton

The archdiocese says it will be fundraising $15 to $18 million for the visit.