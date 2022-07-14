Here's what the upcoming Papal is expected to cost
The upcoming Papal visit will cost millions of dollars. Here’s a look at how those costs break down.
Government of Alberta
The province is expected to spend up to $20 million. As part of the visit, numerous road and site infrastructure improvement projects are underway.
In Lac Ste. Anne:
Road improvement and paving projects
- RR 35 between Highway 633 and Saint Anne Trail (SAT) – subgrade repair and overlay
- RR 40 between Highway 633 and SAT – subgrade repair and overlay
- RR40 between SAT and 150m north – widen gravel road
- SAT between RR35 and RR40 – subgrade repair and overlay
- RR33 – selective subgrade repair
- Various intersection improvements and highway patching on routes surrounding Edmonton and Lac Ste. Anne
- County road maintenance (grading, calcium, brushing, culvert maintenance)
- Building a 4 km pedestrian trail
Site infrastructure improvements
- Building a concrete trail to the lake, concrete pad by the lake, gravel and a concrete pad inside the shrine, parking lot and lane paving
- Upgrades of stations at the cross, gazebo at the lake, confessional and shrine
- Gravel roads and lots
- Site upgrades for water, electrical and sewage tank
- Langford Park – gravel bus stop pads
- Villeneuve Airport – access construction and gate installation
In Maskwacis:
Road improvement and paving projects
- Old Schoolhouse Road from Highway 611 to near the Ermineskin Elementary School
- Roads within Maskwa Park
- Agriplex Road from Old Schoolhouse Road to the Panee Road
- Cemetery Road from Old Schoolhouse Road to the Cemetery
- Parking lot of Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Catholic Church
City of Edmonton
Edmonton is contributing $1 million in-kind towards the visit, including the use of Commonwealth Stadium. This does not include the cost of policing and security.
Federal Government
The federal government will spend $35 million or more on the visit.
The Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton
The archdiocese says it will be fundraising $15 to $18 million for the visit.