Here's what to do to survive if you fall through ice

While people are constantly reminded to stay off the ice, as "no ice is safe," Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) is sharing some tips on how to survive if you fall through the ice.

To self-rescue, you need to be able to call for help. And to do so, you need to drag yourself out of the water, onto the ice and then to the shore, said OFS in a video shared on X.

First, we should make sure we are not going to drown by staying calm, keeping our head above water and controlling our breathing, OFS says.

"Turn yourself back to the ledge from which you came. That is the last known supportive ice. Get your arms straight out and reach across the ledge as far as possible. This is the most important step," said OFS.

"Getting your arms up on the ledge can keep you secure, so you can call for help. This position gives you the best chance for survival. Keep your head low and kick your legs until you are horizontal. Keep kicking, stay low and pull yourself out of the water and onto the ice. Continue to crawl widely and keep your body weight spread out. You do not want to pull all your weight in one spot. Follow the same path back from where you came. You know this ice was strong."

Once you are on shore, you should call 9-1-1 and seek medical attention.

In case you get stuck and are not able to follow this process, OFS recommends calling for help once your arms are on the ledge.

Tips for rescuing others

Meanwhile, if you see someone fall through the ice, OFS says you can help them survive by asking them to stay calm and coaching them to keep their breathing under control, while making sure you are safely standing on strong ice.

"Get them to reach out and put their arms as far across the ledge as possible," OFS said.

Once they have their arms on the ledge, you can give them something to grab on to, such as a jacket, and then start dragging them out of the water.

"Tell them to keep their head down low and start kicking to get their body horizontal. Once out, crawl widely and keep your body weight spread out, so you are less likely to break through the ice," OFS said.

OFS warns against using your hands, as you might be risking falling through the ice and becoming another victim.

On Dec. 27, 2023 two Ottawa youths died after falling through the ice on the Rideau River in the city's south end while skating with friends.

While two youths were rescued by first responders and transported to hospital, the other two did not survive.

Police said they found the body of one of the teens after a rescue mission in "very difficult conditions" overnight. The second body was found a day after.