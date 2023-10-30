Here's what to do with your leaves in Kitchener-Waterloo

A chill in the air and a crunch underfoot means it’s time to start thinking about what to do with your leaves – whether it’s putting them out for collection, turning them into mulch or spreading them in your garden.

In Waterloo, collection of loose leaves at the curbside begins Monday, Oct. 30 and runs for four weeks. Residents can check the schedule here. Waterloo's program collects leaves from boulevard trees only, and the city asks that residents don't include leaves from other trees in their back or front yard.

Leaf drop-off sites across the City of Kitchener opened Oct. 13. The city provides curbside loose leaf collection in certain areas with significant tree cover. Residents can find out about the leaf collection options in their area here.

In both municipalities, leaves can be bagged and included in regular biweekly yard waste collection.

HOW TO PREPARE YOUR LEAVES FOR CURBSIDE LEAF COLLECTION

Check the schedule to see if curbside leaf collection happens in your area

Rake the leaves to the roadside by 7 a.m. on the first day of your scheduled pick-up week, but no earlier than the weekend before.

Keep storm sewer drains, sidewalks and bike lanes free from leaves.

Remove sticks, branches and other materials from the pile.

Waterloo Director of Transportation Bob Henderson says crews split collection up in zones based on when leaves fall from certain trees.

"The leaves drop at different times of the month depending on the species," Henderson said. "So our collection program is revolves around that. It also depends on the maturity of trees as well."

DO YOU HAVE TO RAKE YOUR LEAVES?

Experts say no. The City of Kitchener says the most sustainable and environmentally friendly way to manage leaves is to compost and mulch them on your property.

Dry leaves have carbon-rich ingredients for your compost pile that you can reuse to enrich your garden and soil.

You can use a lawn mower to shred leaves and spread them across your lawn.

Loose leaves can also be piled in gardens as a shelter for over-wintering bees and butterflies. They’ll also feed earthworms and promote growth.

Leaves that don’t completely break down, can be removed during yard waste collection in the spring.

Dry leaves can also be added to your compost pile – alternate layers of leaves and kitchen waste.