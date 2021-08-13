Here’s what to expect from a potential fall federal election

Following reports of a potential federal election call coming this weekend, a Saskatchewan political analyst said all signs point to Canadians hitting the polls again this September.

Sources told CTV News Thursday that the prime minister is expected to launch a federal election campaign this Sunday.

Jim Farney, a political scientist with the Johnson-Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy, said the Liberal government appears to be setting itself up for a campaign.

“They seem to be releasing a lot of big announcements in a way you would expect a government right before an election to do,” he said.

Farney added that he believes the Liberals have a reasonable chance of forming a majority government in a fall election.

“It makes sense that as we come out of [the pandemic] they seek legitimacy and they seek a new mandate,” Farney said. “The opposition parties are going to differ with that obviously, it’s a fair bone of contention, but it is a reasonable claim to say listen we’ve just gone through a massive crisis, what’s next, we need an election to have a legitimate answer to that.”

Since the next federal election isn’t scheduled until October 2023, the Liberal Party is staying tight lipped on the rumours.

“Amid and I both serve in a government which is in a minority position in parliament and I think that means the two of us, everyone in our government, has recognized from day one you have to be ready for an election anytime. That’s the reality of parliamentary democracy and being a minority government,” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said, at an event in Regina on Friday.

Both Conservative leader Erin O’Toole and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh have spoken out against having a snap election, but have also pushed ahead with nominating candidates and getting campaign ready.

“I will be very surprised if we don’t have an election call this Sunday,” said Farney.

Farney added as the country heads into a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, if the government is going to call a fall election they should do it soon. He adds that there are several holidays coming up that politicians typically try to avoid elections falling around as well.

“If we are thinking of a 36 days campaign it’s either now and you vote before them or in two weeks and you vote after them. I don’t think anybody wants to campaign after Thanksgiving because of this kind of surge of a fourth wave,” said Farney.

Canada’s health officials have said it’s possible to hold a full election, even with the rise in cases across the country.

“It is not my role to advise on whether an election should occur or not,” Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, said on Wednesday in a press conference. “I think the role of the public health agency is to provide guidance should an election take place and hope to do that safely.”

“I think you’re seeing fewer big gathering, there’s a lot more hybrid online kind of stuff, but there is still door knocking, there’s still smaller rallies, there’s still leaders tours. It just won’t be the big events which we’ve seen in previous election,” Farney said.

Heading into a possible campaign the liberal party has 155 seats in the House of Commons, the Conservative Party has 119 seats and the NDP has 24.

A party will need 170 seats to win a majority government.

With files from CTVNews.ca