Here's what we know about the police operation to end the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation of downtown Ottawa.

As of 9 p.m. Friday.

Arrests: 100 people

Vehicles towed: 21 vehicles

Streets cleared: Nicholas Street is cleared near the University of Ottawa.

At 6:30 p.m., police said officers had "successfully removed protesters past the intersection of Mackenzie Avenue on Rideau Street." The intersection of Rideau and Sussex Drive has been cleared.

Current operation: Police are currently clearing protesters on Wellington Street by the Chateau Laurier hotel.

HOW LONG WILL THE OPERATION TAKE?

"We articulated from the very beginning we have a very deliberate and methodical plan that's been extremely well resourced," interim chief Steve Bell said Friday.

"We, from the beginning, have indicated we would need to move slowly, safely, respecting Charter rights as we look to demobilize this demonstration. We will continue to do that and we will work day and night until this is completed."

POLICE SAY PROTESTERS ASSAULTING OFFICERS

Ottawa police say protesters have been assaulting officers, and have "attempted to remove officer's weapons."

"All means of de-escalation have been used to move forward in our goal of returning Ottawa to its normalcy," police said on Twitter.

As of 3 p.m., police said no protesters had been injured. One police officer was treated for minor injuries.

POLICE MOUNTED UNIT

Ottawa police say one person has been arrested in the downtown core for intentionally harming a police service animal.

"The protesters continued their assaultive behaviour with the police line, to prevent an escalation or further injury, mounted officers were sent in to create critical space between the police line and protesters. This is done to create a safe distance," police said on Twitter.

"As this was happening a bicycle was thrown at the feet of one of the horses in an attempt to injure it."

WHO HAS BEEN ARRESTED

Tamara Lich

Tamara Lich, 49, of Medicine Hat, Alta. was arrested Thursday evening.

Police say Lich is charged with counselling to commit the offence of mischief.

Lich is listed as one of the "official" spokespeople for the "Freedom Convoy" and one of the organizers of the GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $10 million before it was removed.

Christopher Barber

Christopher John Barber, 46, of Swift Current, Sask. was arrested on Albert Street Thursday evening.

Police say Barber has been charged with counselling to commit the offence of mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to commit the offence of obstructing police.

The Canadian Press reported an Ontario Court of Justice judge released Barber on $100,000 bond Friday night and on the conditions he leave Ontario by Feb. 23.

Barber, a truck driver, is one of the organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa.

Pat King

Pat King said on Facebook live he was being arrested by police on Friday.

An officer could be heard on the livestream saying King was being arrested on charges of mischief, counselling to commit the offence of mischief, counselling to commit the offence of obstruct police officer and counselling to commit the offence of disobey court order.

Police would not confirm King was arrested.

CTV News identified King as part of the convoy operations.

Daniel Bulford

Daniel Bulford surrendered to police on Wellington Street Friday afternoon.

The former RCMP officer said he quit his job in December after refusing to follow the RCMP's vaccine mandate.

Bulford is one of the protest leaders and the head of security.

With files from CTVNews.ca writer Maggie Parkhill