Here's what we know about Zellers' return to Edmonton this year
After a decade, Edmontonians will be able to shop at Zellers this year.
The brand is opening a store in the capital city's Kingsway Mall north of downtown, as well as 24 other locations across the country, it announced early Wednesday.
All of the Zellers stores will be located within Hudson's Bay, which acquired the brand in 1978.
In addition, the brick-and-mortar locations will be accompanied by the first-ever online Zellers store, Zellers.ca.
No opening date has been publicly announced, but Zellers said all in-person stores and the online store will open simultaneously.
"With a core focus on design and value – and a hint of the nostalgia that Canadians know and love – Zellers is gearing up to become the new go-to, from lifestyle to home and almost everything in between," read a statement from The Bay's public relations team.
Zellers stores will also open up in Calgary's Sunridge Mall and the Medicine Hat Mall.
Hudson's Bay Company announced Zellers' return in the summer of 2022.
