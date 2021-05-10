Here's what we know ahead of the province's COVID-19 update

Saskatchewan reported 177 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 210 recoveries.

The province said there were 157 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19, with 41 in the ICU. No new deaths were reported over the weekend.

While cases in the Regina zone are falling, there has been a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases in the Saskatoon area.

On Sunday, there were 550 active cases in Regina and 524 active cases in Saskatoon. This is compared to the beginning of May, when there were 761 active cases in Regina and 472 in Saskatoon.

Here’s what else we know ahead of the province’s COVID-19 update Monday afternoon:

VACCINE MILESTONES

Saskatchewan marked two vaccine milestones over the weekend.

On Saturday, the province cracked 500,000 total vaccine doses administered and on Sunday, health care workers put 13,651 shots into arms – a new single-day record for the province.

VACCINE ELIGIBILITY EXPANDS TO 29+ MONDAY

Saskatchewan's age eligibility for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine expanded to 29 years of age and older on Monday beginning at 8 a.m.

For residents living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, eligibility for first doses of the vaccine remains at 18 years of age and older.

These new age eligibility changes apply to all immunization clinics including booked appointments, pharmacies, drive-thru, walk-in and mobile clinics, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

REOPENING STEP ONE TO START MAY 30

The province reported 71 per cent of residents over the age of 40 have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday. Step One of the province’s reopening plan is to begin three weeks after the threshold of 70 per cent, is cleared. Premier Scott Moe posted on social media to say the target date for Step One is May 30.