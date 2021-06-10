Here's what will reopen in Waterloo Region as we move into Step 1
Outdoor dining and fitness, along with non-essential retail, can reopen with pandemic restrictions in place on Friday.
Ontario moves into Step 1 of its reopening plan at 12:01 a.m.
Here's what's allowed under Step 1:
- Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people
- Outdoor dining with a maximum of four people at a table
- Non-essential retail at 15 per cent capacity
- Essential retail at 25 per cent capacity
- Religious services at 15 per cent capacity inside and with two metres of physical distancing outside
- Outdoor fitness classes with a maximum of 10 people
- Day camps
- Overnight camping
- Horse racing and motor speedways without spectators
- Outdoor pools
Anyone looking for a patio in Kitchener-Waterloo can check out maps of Downtown Kitchener and Uptown Waterloo.
The province will move into Step 2 at least 21 days after Step 1.
Under that step, outdoor gatherings increase to 25 people and up to five people can gather indoors.
Capacity will increase at both essential and non-essential retail stores. Personal services will reopen as long as face coverings can be worn.
Step 3, which will start no sooner than 21 days after Step 2, includes larger indoor and outdoor gatherings, indoor dining and other indoor events.