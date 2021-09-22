Here's what Windsor-Essex residents need to know as Ontario’s vaccine certificate program begins

Windsor-Residents who want to access non-essential businesses will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination as the province’s certificate program takes effect today.

How to get a vaccine certificate:

The Ontario government is rolling out the program in two stages.

Starting Sept. 22, fully vaccinated residents can click here to go to provincial website here to get their vaccination receipts.

The receipts can be printed or saved as a PDF to a mobile device to show as proof.

On Oct. 22, the government’s QR code and verification app takes effect. Users will have to request their certificate through the province’s digital portal or service desk.

What are the fines?

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Nicole Dupuis says enforcement officers will be looking for compliance and educating businesses and residents as the program rolls out locally.

Dupuis says failing to comply with the requirements can result in charges under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Fine amounts are $750 for individuals and $1,000 for corporations. Maximum penalties based on a prosecution under Part I or Part II of the Provincial Offences Act include fines of up to $100,000 and up to a year in jail for an individual; up to $500,000 and up to a year in jail for an individual.

Dupuis says an enforcement blitz is planned to help with compliance.

Here’s a list of some of the places vaccination is required as of Sept. 22:

Restaurants and bars (excluding outdoor patios)

Nightclubs (including outdoor areas)

Meeting and event spaces, such as banquet halls and conference/convention centres

Facilities used for sports and fitness activities and person fitness training, such as gyms, fitness and recreational facilities (with the exception of youth recreational sport)

Sporting events

Indoor areas of waterparks

Indoor areas of commercial film and TV productions with studio audiences

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

Concerts, music festivals, theatres and cinemas

Strip clubs, bathhouses and sex clubs

Racing venues

The City of Windsor has released it's own vaccination policy on who needs to show proof of vaccination to enter sports facilities. LaSalle and Tecumseh have also released policies.

The province says unvaccinated people will not be prevented from accessing necessary medical care, grocery stores, basic medical supplies or essential services.

Here’s a list of situations where individuals will be exempt from showing a vaccine certificate.

With files from CTVNewsToronto.ca's Sean Davidson.